If it feels like your life has become a little too loud, chaotic, or stressful, it might be time to start “cozymaxxing.” This viral TikTok trend — which plays on the chronically online suffice “maxxing,” or doing something to the extreme — is all about making your days as comfortable as possible.

It includes setting up your living space to be vibey and homey, while also practicing self-care in a slow, soothing, and ultra-intentional way. When you’re cozymaxxing, you might put on pajamas, light a few candles, plug in a heating pad, and make a cup of tea. The goal? To melt away stress and feel as relaxed as possible.

On the TikTok app, people have been showing off their cozymaxxing practices. One rainy day, user @dw859941 showed herself cozymaxxing under a blanket with her cat and a book. Meanwhile, creator @luna_lovehart cozymaxxed by wrapping herself in a comforter in bed and lying for as long as she liked. Others played music, read in a cozy nook, or baked a sweet treat.

While there’s nothing new about enjoying coziness, this trend is all about being more intentional with your relaxation time and environment. If you swap blindingly bright lightbulbs for warmer ones, that’s cozymaxxing. If you change into sweatpants the moment you get home from work, that’s cozymaxxing. Here’s what to know about the trend.

The Benefits Of Cozymaxxing

According to Salina Grilli, LCSW, a psychotherapist and founder of Manhattan Modern Therapy, the cozymaxxing trend is a conscious shift towards relaxation in a world that demands productivity and constant connection. In fact, the search for “chronic stress” hit an all-time high in 2025, according to Google Trend reports.

“Cozymaxxing is [popular] now because we are all tapped out with external stress, hustle culture, and worrying about the future,” she tells Bustle. “Cozymaxxing offers permission to rest without having to apologize.”

It also goes a step further than your usual self-care. “It's about asking yourself what would it look like to design a space that feels nurturing and safe,” she says. “A space you can go back to when you’re overwhelmed, overstimulated, or just tapped out.”

It’s why many cozymaxxers repaint their homes in soothing colors, banish bright overhead lights, get rid of clutter, and add to their blanket collection. “[This practice] supports emotional regulation, reduces reactivity, and helps you navigate the world with greater ease,” she says.

How To Practice Cozymaxxing

Another way to get cozy — while also feeling extra grounded — is to get comfy and purposefully tap into your five senses. “For example, a soft blanket, tea, bilateral music — using headphones for max effect — dim lighting, and a lavender candle,” says Grilli. Being intentional in your space as you sit, read, relax, or nap is what this trend is all about.

You can cozymaxx at home, on a flight, at work — you name it. Look for ways to up your coziness game whenever and wherever possible, and you’ll be cozymaxxing to the, um, max.

While there’s something so funny about the word “cozymaxxing,” it does have a way of reminding you to slow down and take good care of yourself. Sometimes, giving something a fun label is what makes it feel more intentional.

Source:

Salina Grilli, LCSW, a psychotherapist, founder of Manhattan Modern Therapy