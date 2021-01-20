Wellness
Plus how to try it yourself.
It's exercise that trains your body to function better in daily life (like when you pick things up, stand, and walk). "Functional training helps you do these things [better] and become stronger," says Josh Siroko, owner of Lift Chicago.
According to Siroko, the basic moves include pushing and pulling, movements that help you sit and stand (like squats), hinges (like deadlifts) which help with picking things up off the ground, and rotation, which works your core to keep you upright.