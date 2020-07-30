A Major New Study Discovered What Makes A Relationship Successful

Sex & Relationships
The key to happiness isn't always what you might think.
SDI Productions/E+/Getty Images
In order to figure out what goes into the making of a good relationship, Samantha Joel, the lead author of a recent study published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, and her colleagues analyzed data from more than 11,000 couples.
Eva Blanco / EyeEm/EyeEm/Getty Images
Typically, relationship studies only ever look at a few variables at a time. But Joel and her team used 43 data sets, that tracked partners for about a year, to determine the extent to which they could predict the quality of relationships, as well as which measures best predict it.