A Major New Study Discovered What Makes A Relationship Successful

The key to happiness isn't always what you might think.

Researchers Looked Into What Makes Couples Happy

In order to figure out what goes into the making of a good relationship, Samantha Joel, the lead author of a recent study published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, and her colleagues analyzed data from more than 11,000 couples.

The Team Analyzed Data From 11,000 Couples

Typically, relationship studies only ever look at a few variables at a time. But Joel and her team used 43 data sets, that tracked partners for about a year, to determine the extent to which they could predict the quality of relationships, as well as which measures best predict it.

