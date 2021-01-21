There Are 2 Things You Can Do If Missed Your Smear Test In 2020

Every year, from January 18 to 24, organisations raise awareness about the importance of pap smears as part of Cervical Cancer Awareness Week and, in 2021, one of their main focuses is ensuring people know what to do if they missed a smear test during the COVID-19 pandemic, when some doctors offices were forced to closed their doors to non-emergency patients.

According to Jo's Cervical Cancer Trust, 600,000 tests failed to go ahead between April and May 2020. By the summer, it was estimated that one million people had missed a smear test appointment. One in 10 people said they definitely wouldn’t attend a cervical screening during the pandemic and 22% felt less likely to attend. As the UK went in and out of lockdown, it became difficult to know whether standing appointments such as smear tests were still due to go ahead.

However, charities such as Jo's Trust have highlighted there are ways to access your smear test during lockdown, detailed below.

1. At-Home Smear Tests

In 2021, there’s been a massive push for at-home smear tests to be more easily accessible. Jo’s Cervical Cancer Trust has highlighted that this wouldn’t just work during the pandemic. New research found that 32% of people would prefer to take a HPV self sample than attend cervical screening with a clinician. This rose to 62% if it was easy and reliable. To see if an at home smear test is available to you, you'll need to call your doctor's surgery and ask.

To find out more about at-home smear tests, visit Jo's Trust.

2. Re-Booking Your Smear Test

Alternatively, doctors are urging people to contact their surgeries in order to re-book smear tests. There’s currently a backlog of cancer screenings due to the fact that GPs can’t work at full capacity. However, clinics are open again and staff are conducting smear tests.

You’ll just need to remember to wear a mask, turn up on time for your appointment, and maintain two meters social distance from anyone else within the surgery. If you’re feeling nervous about going to your doctors then speak to them about it prior to your appointment. They may be able to put you at ease by explaining the safety procedures they have in place.

"We Have A Roadmap To Eliminate Cervical Cancer"

“The pandemic has shown that our NHS is able to innovate quickly and we want to see that extended to cervical screening. More and more people find the current test challenging and coronavirus has accelerated this trend adding more barriers,” said Rebecca Shoosmith, Chief Executive at Jo’s Cervical Cancer Trust, “Sadly those who found it difficult before are likely to be no closer to getting tested. Self-sampling would be a game-changer. We have a roadmap to eliminate cervical cancer and self-sampling is a key part of this, one that will save lives.”

It’s estimated that over 500,000 people are diagnosed with cervical cancer each year globally. However, according to Cancer Research UK, 99.8% of cervical cancer cases are preventable. Your smear tests detects cell changes caused by human papillomavirus (HPV.) These abnormal cells are described as precancerous. If caught early, they’re very easy to remove but if they keep growing they can become cancer. Smear tests are essential to spotting HPV and the earlier you notice cell changes the easier treatment is.

Cervical Cancer Awareness Week 2021 has highlighted that while cancer screenings were cancelled for part of 2020, it’s crucially important that you prioritise your intimate health.