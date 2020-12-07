6 Chill Activities That Now Count As Exercise, Thanks To The WHO

Fitness
You can probably find a workout that, uh, works.
LeoPatrizi/E+/Getty Images
For the first time since 2010, the World Health Organization (WHO) has updated its guidelines on physical activity, Inverse reports. The new standards for fitness remind people that some movement is better than none — and yes, exercise is about more than going out for a run.
Thomas Barwick/DigitalVision/Getty Images
Less than one in four adults worldwide meet the WHO's 2010 aerobic activity standards, the WHO says. The updated guidelines "provide evidence-based public health recommendations" with an emphasis on making movement standards more accessible to everyone.