20 Witty Texts To Send Someone Leading You On

If you wanted to play games, you’d break out your shinguards and join a soccer league. You’re not playing around — you’re looking for clear communication, honesty, and someone with real feelings for you. So, when your date is being shady, these witty responses to send to someone leading you on will help you find clarity and truth.
The fact is, you’re not going to be everyone’s cup of Charli’s Sweet Foam Cold Brew. Dating comes with its fair share of L’s, and sometimes, a cutie doesn't see how awesome you are. Of course, just because someone doesn’t want to date you doesn’t mean that they get to lead you on. You deserve someone who will keep it real, even when the truth feels a little awkward. When your date is pulling away or reluctant to make plans, asking them where their head is at may save you some major heartache down the road. While it can be painful to hear that someone’s not into you, it can help to know what’s happening rather than staying up all night looking at their Instagram stories and trying to decode all their texts.
Here are 20 texts to send when you’re getting led on.