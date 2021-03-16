20 Witty Texts To Send Someone Leading You On

If you wanted to play games, you’d break out your shinguards and join a soccer league. You’re not playing around — you’re looking for clear communication, honesty, and someone with real feelings for you. So, when your date is being shady, these witty responses to send to someone leading you on will help you find clarity and truth.

The fact is, you’re not going to be everyone’s cup of Charli’s Sweet Foam Cold Brew. Dating comes with its fair share of L’s, and sometimes, a cutie doesn't see how awesome you are. Of course, just because someone doesn’t want to date you doesn’t mean that they get to lead you on. You deserve someone who will keep it real, even when the truth feels a little awkward. When your date is pulling away or reluctant to make plans, asking them where their head is at may save you some major heartache down the road. While it can be painful to hear that someone’s not into you, it can help to know what’s happening rather than staying up all night looking at their Instagram stories and trying to decode all their texts.

Here are 20 texts to send when you’re getting led on.

1 Hmm, it seems like you have a weird phone plan that lets you like my Instagram but not text me back. Is that Verizon? T-Mobile?

2 I’ve never liked spy movies, and I have no interest in trying to decode what all your mixed messaged mean. Paging Agent Cody Banks.

3 You’re stringing me along, so it’s time to cut you off. Snip, snip.

4 The only flakes I like are in my cereal. Being honest with your feelings is greeeeereat.

5 My dentist's office texts me more than you. And they confirm our plans. And they respond in a reasonable time frame.

6 Hit me up when you want to do something in the daylight hours at an actual establishment. Yes, you have to wear real pants.

7 If you can’t find time for me, I think you need to find someone else. I like to actually go on dates with the people I date.

8 Do you need me to walk you through Google Calander? It feels like our plans keep getting canceled. We can get you a paper day planner if you’re old-school.

9 You run hot and cold, and frankly, it’s not cool. We like room temp, direct communication.

10 I don’t think we’re looking for the same things from this relationship. As in, I don’t think you are looking for a relationship. Frankly, I’m not sure what you’re looking for.

11 Someone OK with plans getting canceled and not hearing from you for weeks? It couldn’t be me. I like my partners like I like my birthday — present.

12 I’m down to just hook up, if that’s what you’re looking for. But let me know before I buy you a birthday present that you don’t deserve and then resent you for it. Casual is fine, but it means I will casually forget your birthday.

13 I’m feeling some distance from you, and I don't think it’s because I live across town. If you won’t train to me, we’re done.

14 I’m looking for a relationship that’s 50-50, but I think you’re just a zero. I can’t give you what you don’t have.

15 Since you reply to every text with “Sorry, just saw this,” can you please start looking at your phone when it buzzes? After three times, I'm starting to feel like you see what you want to see.

16 There’s a lot of fish in the sea. Maybe one of them would like to be strung along. This is me waving goodbye.

17 Do you have a phone alarm to remind you to text me at 1:00 a.m.? My phone does work at other times.

18 When I said I was looking for something casual, I meant casually dating — not casually texting twice a month. That’s not casual. It’s lazy.

19 For someone that doesn't have a lot going on, you seem to be busy a lot. Playing Madden with your roommates doesn't count as “plans.”