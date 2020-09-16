11 Small-Space Workouts (That Are Actually Effective)

Fitness
If you barely have enough room to roll out a yoga mat, these workouts are for you.
Burpees are super effective, says Freeletics personal trainer Vanessa Gebhardt. Stand, then squat, jump into a plank, back to a squat, and jump again. Crank out as many as you can in 10 minutes and you've got yourself a full cardio and strength workout.
YogaSix trainer and lead teacher Veronica Najera's small-space go-to is chair pose. "From chair pose, you can add movement by stepping back into a lunge and adding knee taps to the mat with your back knee for strength."