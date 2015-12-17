22 Gift Ideas For Your Friend Who’s Always Doing Yoga

Yoga is about more than just a workout — it is a lifestyle. This means that, for the yoga-doers in your life, any yoga gift ideas are not just welcome, they are really appreciated and loved. So if you are struggling to figure out what to give that friend or family member who loves hitting the mat on the daily, take a look at the below gift options — from apparel to home accessories, any yoga lover would be excited to open these presents.

Many of these gifts will be a hit whether the recipient is a yoga devotee who has been practicing for years or a total newbie. There are items on here that will make your friend feel fabulous when they log into their Zoom class, creative and helpful yoga accessories, and random bits of joy that are just fun to give and receive.

This year, give the yoga enthusiast in your life something more than a generic gift card or a pair of grippy socks. Give them something they will use all the time, and maybe wouldn't have thought to get on their own. Here are 22 gift ideas for the yoga lover in your life.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Editorial team.

This Punny T-Shirt

For the yoga fan in your life with a sense of humor and a cat, this shirt might just have been made for you to get them.

This Never-Forget-Your-Poses-Again Yoga Mat

Does your friend want to not slip on their yoga mat when it gets sweaty? Do they also want a little guide to what poses they might want to try, right there on the mat below them? Then this is the perfect new tool for them.

These Stylish Fleece Pants

Whether they want to stay warm pre- or post-workout, these stylish fleece pants will definitely level up their loungewear game. Designed for a looser fit with polished pin tuck detailing, they're the ultimate mix of style and comfort.

This Quick-Dry Towel

Your best bud might not be lugging towels to and from IRL yoga classes right now, but this moisture-wicking yoga towel is compact enough to store easily in even the smallest of home gym spaces.

A Reminder To Love Yourself, Radically

Any yoga lover who is looking to practice active self-love for themselves and their bodies is sure to love this beautiful, inspiring read.

This Fluffy Tee

Can your friend never remember when to inhale and when to exhale when they're breathing through cat-cow pose? Let this delightful corgi tee remind them.

This Artsy Yoga Mat

Who says yoga mats have to be monotone or swirly patterned? No hate toward your regular mat, but you can get the yoga-lover in your life something extra special with this artistic version.

Probably The Sleekest Yoga Storage Box There Is

Does your yoga-practicing friend love it so much that they want to display their mat and their blocks right there in their living room? If yes, then this is the perfect home decor yoga gift for them.

These Leggings, With The Best Pattern

Just because your pal might be yoga-ing at home doesn't mean they can't feel fabulous. Let them sink into Warrior II and the sleekest fashion out there with these patterned leggings.

This Soft Reminder To Breathe

Improvising a relaxing space by tossing regular pillows on the ground often just doesn't cut it. Help your friend break out this dedicated meditation cushion to cultivate a routine of just breathing.

This Yoga Subscription Service

Designed by and for Black yoga instructors and newbies alike, this subscription service to online yoga classes is only $19/month and is perfect for the yoga lover who's loved by you.

This Super Amazing Sports Bra

For the trans women and trans femme folks in your life, this sports bra will rock their pride during yoga class.

This Equally Amazing Bi Sports Bra

For the lovely bi human in your life who'd love to represent with a bi flag style sports bra, you've found your perfect yoga gift.

This Tank Top Reminding You To Decolonize Your Practice

This tank is the perfect accompaniment to your yoga pal's first or fiftieth yoga class.

This Yoga Accessory Your Friend Needs But Won't Get For Themself

Does your partner in yoga need some help getting into some of the more flexy poses? This yoga stretch strap can give the extra range they're looking for while keeping them safe from overdoing it.

This To-Go (Or To-Stay) Tumbler

Your bestie may not be taking their coffee to and from their yoga studio right now, but they might want to keep a toasty beverage with them when they venture outside.

This Avocado Yoga Journal

This adorable notebook featuring an avocado doing yoga (because of course that's what they do whenever you're not looking) will help your yoga-inclined friend keep track of their practice.

This "I'm Missing You" Reminder

Missing your friends from your favorite IRL studio? Tell them you're thinking of them with this sweet yoga greeting card.

These Never-Slip-Again Yoga Socks

No more slipping on their yoga mat from socks that are too fluffy or just don't have enough grip. These socks will help your friend keep their heels and toes exactly where they need to be in all kinds of poses.

This Yoga History Book

If your yoga nerd friend wants a grounding in where yoga practice is right now and where it's been, this book can guide them through where their practices come from.

This Soothing Wall Decor

Dust off your printer, grab a frame, and send this gorgeous, relaxing yoga painting to a yoga-lover near you.

This Book That Makes Yoga Just For You

This is a guide to breaking through the emotional and physical barriers that might be keeping your friend from even starting yoga.