Brain fog always seems to strike at the worst possible moment. It creeps in right when you’re trying to work on a project or give a presentation on Zoom, making it impossible to focus. It can also wreak havoc on your ability to stay organized or remember where you put your keys. Luckily, there are quite a few yoga poses that’ll help by providing a much-needed dose of mental clarity.

For a quick rundown, brain fog is often described as a fuzzy-headed feeling that impacts your ability to focus or think clearly, says Patrick Franco, a yoga director at YogaRenew Teacher Training. “The symptoms range from person to person, but many people describe it as an inability to multitask, finish thoughts, or remember details,” he tells Bustle. It can also leave you feeling sluggish and tired.

A bout of brain fog can be a side effect of stress, lack of sleep, or burnout, among other things. According to Franco, turning to yoga can help by relaxing your central nervous system so you can move from the sympathetic nervous system, aka the fight-or-flight response, to the parasympathetic nervous system, which is the rest and digest (read: chill) response. Brandt Passalacqua, the founder, director, and lead teacher at Breathing Deeply Yoga Therapy, says yoga poses that turn you upside down are especially helpful. These moves improve circulation so you feel more awake and refreshed.

Read on for the 10 best yoga poses to clear brain fog, straight from instructors.

1. Savasana

Olga Rolenko/Moment/Getty Images

Corpse pose, or savasana, is like a mini nap for the brain. According to Franco, this position calms the nervous system and quiets the mind so you feel more focused once you get up.

- Lie on your back.

- Place a folded blanket under your head.

- Keep your face parallel to the ceiling and your chin slightly tucked.

- Extend your legs out about hip-distance apart.

- Rest your arms a few inches from your torso, palms facing upward.

- Stay for five to 10 minutes.

2. Child’s Pose

Shutterstock

Child’s pose is the perfect mix of relaxing and reinvigorating. According to Franco, it helps quiet your mind while it provding a full-body stretch to help you wake up.

- Start on your hands and knees.

- Widen your knees and bring your big toes to touch.

- Sit your hips back on your heels.

- Reach forward and lay your abdomen inside your thighs.

- Extend your arms fully, lengthening your torso.

- Let your forehead rest on the mat.

- Stay for one to three minutes while breathing deeply.

3. Downward Dog

Shutterstock

According to Passalacqua, an inverted pose like downward dog will combat brain fog by boosting circulation throughout your body. “Plus, it can help you to relax and de-stress, reducing the likelihood of brain fog in the future,” he says.

- Start on your hands and knees on your yoga mat.

- Press into your palms and the bottoms of your feet.

- Lift your hips up toward the ceiling.

- Straighten your arms and legs without locking them so your body forms an upside-down V-shape.

- Hold for 30 to 60 seconds.

4. Head-To-Knee Forward Bend

Shutterstock

A head-to-knee forward bend, or janu sirsasana, is a pose that opens up tight back and hamstring muscles so you feel refreshed. Franco notes that it also helps calm the central nervous system.

- Sit on your mat with your legs extended in front of you.

- Bend your right leg and fold it out to the side.

- Keep your left leg extended fully.

- Extend your arms and torso over your extended left leg.

- Grab your left foot with your hands.

- Release your head towards your knee.

- Stay for one to three minutes as you focus on your breath.

- Switch sides.

5. Supported Bridge Pose

Shutterstock

According to Franco, bridge pose is one of the very best when it comes to reducing anxiety and relieving stress so that you’re more able to focus.

- Lie on your back with your knees bent.

- Lift your hips up by pressing into your feet.

- Place a bolster or blanket under your pelvis to hold you up.

- Rest your arms at your sides or bend them into a cactus shape with your elbows level with your armpits.

- Tuck your chin slightly towards your chest.

- If your lower back is uncomfortable, extend your legs forward.

- Stay for three to five minutes.

6. Legs Up The Wall

Shutterstock

Inverted yoga poses, like this legs up the wall stretch, will help sharpen your concentration by increasing circulation, Passalacqua says.

- Start by lying on your back on your yoga mat or bed.

- Shimmy your butt closer to the wall.

- Prop your legs straight up against the wall.

- Point your toes towards the ceiling.

- Relax and focus on your breathing.

- Hold for 30 to 60 seconds.

7. Lotus Pose

Shutterstock

Yoga teacher Kate Ingram, MPH, RD, RYT-500 suggests the lotus pose to relieve stress, aka one of the main causes of brain fog. This meditative posture is also a good one to help you gain mental clarity.

- Sit on the floor with your legs extended straight in front of you.

- Bend your right knee and bring your heel in as close to your pubic bone as possible.

- The sole of your right foot should be facing up as you place the top of your foot on your left hip crease.

- Bend your left knee and bring your left heel as close to your pubic bone as possible.

- The sole of your left should also be facing upward.

- Ensure that both of your knees are as close to the floor as possible and your feet are positioned close to your abdomen.

- Sit up straight with relaxed shoulders.

- Place your hands on your knees.

- Hold the pose for several deep breaths.

8. Tree Pose

Shutterstock

Balancing yoga postures, like tree pose, are a great way to alleviate brain fog as they require concentration and stability, which can help sharpen mental focus, says Ingram.

- Begin by standing in mountain pose with your feet hip-width apart.

- Shift your weight onto your left foot.

- Feel a strong connection between your left foot and the ground.

- Bring your right foot to your opposite ankle, calf, or inner thigh.

- Once you've chosen your foot placement, find an eye-level focal point in front of you to help with balance.

- Engage your core muscles to help stabilize your balance.

- Take slow, deep breaths.

- Hold this pose for up to 30 seconds.

- Gently release your foot and repeat on the other side.

9. Reclined Butterfly Pose

Shutterstock

Supta baddha konasana, or reclined butterfly pose, is the best when you need to relax. It’s also a good posture to do if your brain fog is stemming from anxiety, says Franco.

- Grab two bolsters or blankets.

- Lie back on your mat.

- Bend your knees.

- Bring the soles of your feet together.

- Let your knees widen out to the sides.

- Support each knee with a blanket.

- Let your arms rest by your sides with your hands facing upwards.

- Stay for three to five minutes.

10. Standing Forward Bend

Shutterstock

According to Passalacqua, a standing forward bend is another excellent option for targeting brain fog. It engages your parasympathetic nervous system, he explains, so you’ll feel more calm and focused.

- Start by standing up straight on your yoga mat.

- Fold forward from your hips with your arms in front of you.

- Bring your hands and head toward the mat.

- Put your hands on the mat or hold onto the backs of your ankles.

- Hold for 30 to 60 seconds.

Sources:

Patrick Franco, yoga director at YogaRenew Teacher Training

Brandt Passalacqua, founder, director, lead teacher at Breathing Deeply Yoga Therapy

Kate Ingram, MPH, RD, RYT-500, yoga teacher