From Halloween on, the final two months of the year often swell together in a cascade of celebratory drinking. There are friendly feasts and family gatherings, plus all of the office parties and potlucks a social calendar (and one measly little liver) can accommodate. By New Year's Day, those who are boozed out might be moved to adopt the modern tradition of Dry January, embracing an internal reset and starting the year with an alcohol-free month.

While a total detox isn’t going to appeal to everyone, certain zodiac signs might be more drawn to a Dry January than others. Regardless of your sign, though, studies have shown that taking a sober month can have lasting health benefits and lead to less overall alcohol consumption throughout the rest of the year. Still, only about 15 percent of US adults pledged to try Dry January in 2023, down from 19 percent the previous year.

But whether the stars say you’re predisposed to love a little discipline, embrace a challenge, or try different lifestyles, there are plenty of reasons people might try out the New Year tradition. Read on to find out the five zodiac signs most likely to do Dry January this year and why it’s so on-brand for their personalities.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) Fiery Aries is often the life of the party. But the same competitive edge that makes an Aries a fearsome beer-pong contestant also ensures that they never shy away from a challenge — even if that challenge means consuming zero alcohol for 31 straight days. As long as Dry January is framed as a dare, Aries is going to crush the competition every time with their prize-winning willpower.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Gemini has a reputation for being unpredictable and paradoxical, which means they can seamlessly bounce between being the life of the party and cool as a cucumber. Swigging libations for months on end and then abruptly embarking on an extended detox is par for the course for a Gemini who may be seen as a little wishy-washy but is really just very good at keeping their options open. Variety is, after all, the spice of life — and without any alcoholic spirits to kick things up a notch, Dry January needs all the spice it can get.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Comfort-seeking Cancer feels right at home, well… at home. Don’t feel like going out? Cancer is more than happy to stay in, curl up, and sip some non-spiked cider. Cancer might even have spent the last couple of months counting down the days until they can stop with the holiday madness and finally chill out. A sober January spent mostly indoors and swathed in a fleece onesie is the crab's natural progression.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) After months of indulging in rich foods and strong drinks, balance-loving Libra’s going to start craving some juice cleanses and cucumber waters. Dry January just makes sense for an equilibrium-obsessed Libra who knows how to level out a good time with some quality self-care.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan.19) The CEO of the zodiac, Capricorn is known for a love of discipline, planning, and control. Capricorns crave order, so while it may be called “dry” January, the idea of mapping out their drinking consumption for an entire month is actually a Cap’s dream. And though many have January birthdays — an easy excuse to get schwasted — a Capricorn’s sense of responsibility and commitment, not just to the promise they made themselves but also to their liver health, may very well override their desire to drink.