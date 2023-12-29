From Halloween on, the final two months of the year often swell together in a cascade of celebratory drinking. There are friendly feasts and family gatherings, plus all of the office parties and potlucks a social calendar (and one measly little liver) can accommodate. By New Year's Day, those who are boozed out might be moved to adopt the modern tradition of Dry January, embracing an internal reset and starting the year with an alcohol-free month.
While a total detox isn’t going to appeal to everyone, certain zodiac signs might be more drawn to a Dry January than others. Regardless of your sign, though, studies have shown that taking a sober month can have lasting health benefits and lead to less overall alcohol consumption throughout the rest of the year. Still, only about 15 percent of US adults pledged to try Dry January in 2023, down from 19 percent the previous year.
But whether the stars say you’re predisposed to love a little discipline, embrace a challenge, or try different lifestyles, there are plenty of reasons people might try out the New Year tradition. Read on to find out the five zodiac signs most likely to do Dry January this year and why it’s so on-brand for their personalities.