Your Tarot Reading For The Week Of June 15 – 21

Welcome to the last week of Gemini season! We may still be in the season of the cosmic twins, but love planet Venus just entered fiery and flashy Leo last week — so having the Queen of Wands as this week’s card pull feels gorgeously appropriate. This tarot royal is the ultimate it-girl of the deck, drawing eyes and attention wherever she goes. She shines like the sunflower in her hand, holding her magical staff self-assuredly, with her witchy and protective black cat at her feet. This week is a time to take a page out her book and start summoning some confidence in yourself and your ideas.

Like the Queen of Wands herself, practice putting yourself out there and allowing yourself be seen. This could be applied to any part of your life — creativity, career, relationships, whatever. What’s important is that you let yourself be fully authentic, and give yourself permission to take up space. Say what you feel, wear what you want, and chase after the things you feel most passionate about.

Of course, it’s important to remember that visibility requires a bit of surrender — because it’s impossible to entirely control your image or what other people think of you. Consider the way people project all sorts of feelings and opinions onto celebrities. Sure, you may not hit Taylor Swift levels of fame tomorrow, but being iconic is going to provoke a reaction out of people, even if that’s not your objective.

Being unapologetically you is the first step toward getting where you want to be, so challenge yourself to give it a shot this week. How can you show up more creatively on social media? Are there projects of yours that deserve a little more self-promotion than they’re getting? Are there feelings you’re having that you haven’t felt comfortable getting honest about? Remember how much power you have on your side. Your inner knowing isn’t going to steer you wrong.

The Queen of Wands is like a socialite followed by a train of paparazzi — but your goal shouldn’t necessarily be to be the most popular person in town or otherwise hog the spotlight. However, these things are likely to wind up being side effects of this renewed sense of faith in yourself. Lean into the confidence and allow this regal and passion-fueled card to be your inspiration all week long.