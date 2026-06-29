Your Tarot Reading For The Week Of June 29 – July 5

True success isn’t something that typically comes overnight. So if you don’t feel that your recent efforts have paid off how you’ve been hoping, don’t give up yet. Just because you’re not quite ready to harvest the fruit from your garden doesn’t mean you’re not growing something abundant. The accolades, financial gains, and proud moments will come in time — but right now, patience and maintenance are the most important things to focus on.

For this week’s tarot reading, the Seven of Pentacles has arrived, which offers a gentle nudge of encouragement to keep putting effort toward the things that you’re trying to accomplish. It can be frustrating not to see dramatic results when you’re working hard at something. However, that doesn’t mean the results aren’t taking form. Instant gratification has become a societal norm, but the feeling of having been diligent about achieving a long-term goal is gratifying in a different way. In fact, you may even find that the eventual pay-off is even more satisfying.

Notice the way the character on the Seven of Pentacles is looking lovingly at the full and leafy green foliage he’s been nurturing and growing. Clearly this endeavor has taken time — trees don’t grow overnight, after all — and because the plant is covered in golden coins, it’s a sign that this is still a lucrative project that’s very much worth all the care that’s been put into it, and perhaps even growing in value.

This card aligns beautifully with the themes of the June 29 full moon that kicks off this week. This lunation takes place in prudent and productive Capricorn. Themes of hard work, longevity, and material security are being highlighted by having the moon in this cardinal earth sign, and these happen to be inextricable from the themes of the Seven of Pentacles. Both this week’s astrology and this tarot reading are pushing you to assess the progress of your goals from a constructive and patient point of view.

Just because you’re not yet reaping the rewards of whatever you’ve been working toward doesn’t mean big milestones aren’t on their way. Try to enjoy the process and take good care of your goals. Your seedlings may still be growing into something truly magical, so give them the time they need to fully develop.