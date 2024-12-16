Your Bank Account This Week, According To A Tarot Reader

Mercury retrograde has officially come to an end, but the holiday season is in full swing. And between budgeting for gift shopping and wrapping up work projects before you go OOO, this is a hectic time in the realms of career and money for most people.

This week also brings the start of Capricorn season on Dec. 21, during which the sun will travel through this cardinal earth sign’s realm for a month. Capricorn zodiac energy is pragmatic, ambitious, and career-driven, so it’s a great time to buckle down and start building toward financial security and planning for professional success.

I pulled a few tarot cards to offer some guidance in work and finances as you approach the holidays, so read on for this week’s reading.

Card 1: What do you need to know about your finances this week?

Get into the spirit of giving this week, because the Six Of Pentacles is all about the power of generosity. The card depicts a well-dressed person sharing resources with two less fortunate folks. He holds a scale in one hand, which symbolizes the importance of balance and equity when it comes to money. So this week, approach your finances unselfishly. Let go of the scarcity mindset and embrace the idea that wealth should be shared — because when people aren’t acting from a place of greed, there’s enough to go around for everyone. If you have the funds to do so, make a donation to a charity or spend your extra cash helping someone or otherwise spreading some holiday cheer. What goes around comes around, and kindness is always good karma.

That said, this card is about giving and receiving — so if you’re struggling with money right now, this is a positive sign that some helpful handouts might be coming your way this week. Don’t be too proud to say yes to a kind-hearted favor or accept some financial assistance. You can always pay it forward once you’re in a place to do so.

Card 2: How can you feel less anxious about money?

The holidays are a notoriously stressful time when it comes to money, so if your bank account has been a source of anxiety lately, you’re not alone. And the presence of the tarot’s indulgent and hedonistic Devil can be taken as a reminder that you don’t need to give into every materialistic temptation of the season. It’s easy to get caught up in the spendy energy that dominates during this time of year, but try to ground yourself and focus instead on connecting with the more heartfelt aspects of the holiday — such as quality time with friends and family, having gratitude, and showing care for others. You don’t need to splurge on any more expensive gifts than you already have, nor should you buy a whole new set of household decorations to keep up with the Joneses.

This card is also a reminder not to make a “deal with the Devil” in hopes of a quick fix. Avoid taking on loans that you may have trouble repaying, as chaining yourself to debt for the sake of holiday shopping may be a regrettable choice. Think through your financial decisions and make sure you’re acting from a place of responsibility, frugalness, and foresight. You’ll prevent a lot of future worry this way.

Card 3: What will impact your career this week?

If you’re waiting for some professional news or hoping for a business investment to pay off, have patience — because the Seven Of Pentacles is here to remind you that your hard work will indeed be worth the effort, even if it takes time. You’re building toward a career path that’s secure and sustainable in the long-term, and that type of stability doesn’t usually blossom overnight. Don’t give up on your goals just because you haven’t yet seen the fruits of your labor. Maintain perseverance, patience, and diligence as you tend to your metaphorical crops. This card’s presence indicates that you’ll have plenty to harvest soon enough.

The Seven Of Pentacles’ vibe is also very much in line with the energy of Capricorn season, which begins on Saturday. This earth sign is all about building solid foundations that are made to last, and it would much rather invest in something solid that takes time to grow versus dive into a high-risk quick-fix. Keep this in mind as you approach career matters this week. Your future self will thank you.

Nina Kahn is Bustle’s resident astrologer and tarot reader.