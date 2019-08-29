Uh oh. You wanted a new look, decided to dye your eyebrows, but came back from the salon with way darker brows than you anticipated. Now, you look a little angry (and maybe actually are) so you need a quick fix. Here's how to remove eyebrow tint easily and painlessly.

Step one? Don't panic. Dying eyebrows is a huge trend right now, thanks to bushy and dark brows being more en vogue than ever. If you wanted to keep up with the Kardashians, you might've tried to dye your brows and then they came out way too dark, or worse, a totally wrong color. Don't worry! The first thing you should know is that your body's natural oils and your normal showering routine will likely fade the dye quickly within the first week. Whew.

Next, you can try to remove the excess dye from your hairs with an oil or silicone-based makeup remover and a cotton pad. This will help reduce the pigment by at least one shade. See? It's not so bad.

If that all didn't help and you're still freaking out, below are some of the quickest and safest ways to remove a bad brow job, with a few tips from Maria Licari, expert makeup artist at the Warren Tricomi salon. Good luck!

Fekkai Apple Cider Shampoo, $18, Amazon

"I would say to first cleanse with clarifying shampoo," Licari suggests. "You should then follow up with a dab of peroxide soaked in a cotton ball and gently swab it over the tinted areas. Repeat over the course of a few days until color seems to have stripped." Clarifying shampoo strips your hair of built-up residue from products, natural oils, and dyes. Apply a little to your eyebrows (don't get it in your eyes!) and brush through with an old toothbrush. Leave in for a minute before rinsing.

Neutrogena Oil-Free Makeup Remover, $3, Amazon

Continue by using a silicone-based makeup remover or toner and a cotton pad to dilute the color on your brows and (if applicable) skin. You can also wash your brows with a washrag using your typical shampoo to remove henna dye, one of the most common dyes used in brow tints. However, the makeup artist does warn that it's not an instant fix. "It can help but may take a little while longer to see results," she says.

Arm & Hammer Baking Soda, $6, Amazon

If you can't get to a salon or your hands on a clarifying shampoo, you can DIY your own solution. Mix one part baking soda and one part of your typical shampoo to create a thick paste. Brush into your brows for a few minutes and then rinse. However, Licari warns that this solution has its downfalls. "[Baking soda] is very drying and has a [gritty] texture to it, that can potentially damage your eyebrow hair follicles," she explains.

Sally Hansen Creme Hair Bleach for Face (2 Pack), $11, Amazon

Bleaching your eyebrows is a last resort, and honestly best left to a professional. But if you're too mortified by your purple eyebrows to face a job interview tomorrow, then proceed cautiously. Facial bleaches often contain first aid strength hydrogen peroxide, which is safe but can be dangerous getting it that close to your eyes. Carefully brush this into your brows and follow directions!

5. Go To A Hair Salon

If you went to a beauty salon and they did you dirty, try a hair salon next time. Hair stylists have a greater understanding of shades and dyes, not to mention your stylist already has an intimate knowledge of your natural hair texture, type, and color.

Anastasia Beverly Hills Tinted Brow Gel, $22, Anastasia Beverly Hills

"There are a variety of brow gels that can be used to help mask the unwanted color," Licari says. So if you wanted some dirty blonde brows but they came out platinum, you can compensate with some high quality brow products like dip brow, brow pencils, or (my favorite) tinted brow gel. This gel with color correct and keep the hairs in place. The makeup artist is also personally a fan of Benefit Cosmetics Gimme Brow, which comes in nine shades and retails for $24.

7. Rock It

If all else fails, you could rock your bold brows a la Cara Delevingne. It's a new look, it's just hair, and bold brows are so in right now. Take a selfie and own it!

This post was originally published on May 24, 2016. It was updated and republished on August 29, 2019.