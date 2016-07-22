In a world where there's a good chance that you will want to wear something strapless at some point in time, one thing is true: It's nice to have a good strapless bra that won't slip and fall down. The first time I wore strapless anything, I had not yet found mine. Because I was young, naïve, and emboldened my newly budding bosom, I went braless. That was the day I found myself exposed to a park full of people.

That terrifying day I learned that I would never wear a stretchy tube top ever again for as long as lived. I also learned that strapless bras that stay up are absolutely necessary, especially when they're backless strapless bras. Finding the best strapless bras has been an epic journey. There were times I thought I found my holy grail strapless bra. It would start off as it should, sitting high and feeling great. Then, sometime around midday, I would notice that my bra had slipped somewhere between my bellybutton and my ankles.

Finally, at 25, I can proudly say that I’ve found out what makes a perfect strapless bra, and I’m here to share those qualities with you, so that you won’t have to go through the same trauma I did. A few key points: silicone edges, wide back straps, and, of course, actual support.

1. A Highly-Rated Demi Bra In A Wide Range Of Sizes

While I love a good bells-and-whistles bra, sometimes a fuss-free classic will do. This strapless is just that. Underwire? Check. Silicone edging? Mmm hmm. Removable straps (just for kicks)? Yep! One 32DDD reviewer said she expected it to slip, but she "wore it all day, rolling around in bed and chasing my dog, and not once did it slip in any way, shape or form." Even better? It comes in an impressively wide range of sizes, which takes the hassle out of shopping. I'll take one in every color, thanks.

2. A Lined Demi Bra With Removable Padding

Demi bras are great for creating cleavage if you want it, but when it comes to support, could use a little more help. This low cut bra has silicone strips to prevent slippage and lend that extra bit of stay-put support, but if you're still going after cleavage, it also has (removable!) padding.

Available sizes: 32A - 38DDD

3. A Combination Backless & Strapless Bra That Stays Put

This may look like just run-of-the-mill strapless bra, but actually it's a full-on science project that defies gravity. The combination strapless and backless bra (yes, backless!) uses a front clasp and adhesive gel to lift and add cleavage — and the deep-V design means you can wear it with low-cut tops and dresses too. One reviewer raved, "OK, I absolutely love backless bras and as a 36D type of gal it is pretty difficult to find a good backless bra that is full coverage and can push up the girls...I have to say this bra does the trick!"

Available sizes: A - D (no band options)

4. A Plus Size Bra That's Stylish & Supportive

It's unfortunate, but strapless bras for big chests are usually so hard to find in both stylish and supportive designs. Enter this bra that solves both of those problems. This lined sweetheart number has a floral jacquard fabric, underwire, and a wide back strap that keeps it up right where it belongs.

Available sizes: 34DD - 42DD

5. This Minimizer Bra That Has The Best Staying Power

If minimizer bras are your go-to, finding a strapless version can be tricky. Thanks to a wide back strap with 4 hook-and-eye closures for extra security, soft boning and silicone-lined edges, this is a must-have bra for bustier chests. Because it's a smooth minimizer, it'll also be undetectable under your clothes, all while keeping you extra supported.

Available sizes: 34C - 42DD

6. A Strapless Bra That Offers Plenty Of Support

Finding a comfortable strapless bra that can be worn for hours on end can prove challenging, but this highly rated version that one reviewer calls "the best bra ever" is a pretty solid bet. With a delicate floral pattern that's invisible under clothes, it's as pretty as any lingerie, but uses a hidden underwire and silicone lining across the top for support and security. The full-coverage cups are non-padded, and the bra comes with optional straps.

Available sizes: 32B - 42DD

7. This Plunging Strapless For Low-Cut Tops

If you're going sans-straps and a little low cut, this is the bra you're going to want to grab, thanks to its plunging sweetheart neckline. In the support department, the bra features non-slip back wings that keep it securely in place (no silicone grips here), as well as graduated padding in the cups for shaping, lift, and a little oomph.

Available sizes: 32D - 38DD

8. A Bandeau Bra With Support That's Super Comfy

Soft bandeaus are exactly the kind of comfy bra that everyone dreams about — except for the fact that they offer little to no lift. They sort of just sit there, squishing you in place. Not so with this seamless bra. It offers proper support, thanks to the non-slip band, cupped underwire, and reinforced knitted center. This is truly what bandeau dreams are made of. And the extra-wide band — instead of a traditional hook-and-eye closure — makes this exactly the kind of bra you want to put on when you're in the mood to be comfy all day long.

Available sizes: X-small - 3X

9. A Longline Bra You Can Wear With Plunging Backs

I grew up with my mom praising longline bras, but I never saw their appeal. Little did I know that the extra couple of inches under the ribs meant way more support up top. This smooth, anti-slip bra has flexible side boning and silicone contoured cups for a lift that just does not slip. Plus, the low-profile hook-and-eye closure means you can wear it with dresses and tops that plunge in back.

Available sizes: 32B - 38DD

10. This Lacy Bra With Molded Padding For Extra Shaping

Finding a bra that gives you support without having to rely on straps can be a struggle, which is part of what makes this strapless lace bra so unique. Featuring hidden underwire and power bands with grip strip to provide extra support, this bra has specially molded hand-shaped structures within the cups that help lift you up while still remaining strapless. As an added bonus, this bra even comes with a back clasp extension so that you can always ensure a perfect fit. And with that delicate lace overlay, you'll feel sexy in this number, too.

Available sizes: 32A- 40D

11. The Perfect Smooth Bra For Fuller Chests

Though I'm envious of my buxom sisters, I do know that bra shopping can be annoying as hell if you're over a C cup. This is a strapless bra designed for full chests that has underwire, side boning, and silicone grips along the bra's edges for a no-fall fit and no-slip fit. And if you're concerned about visible lumps, say hello to a bra with smoothing double knit fabric that looks great under anything.

Available sizes: 34B - 44DD

12. A Strapless Bra That Stays Put — With Gel Push-Up Padding

When all else fails, just know a strapless bra with silicone will cling to you and give you the no-slip support you need. This strapless has double the silicone lining on its underwire and on its wings, so you know this bra isn't going anywhere. Oh, and bonus feature: if cleavage is something you're after, it also has liquid-gel push up padding for a little Jessica Rabbit action.