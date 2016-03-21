Every girl has things she loathes shopping for — whether it's the perfect pair of jeans, the best bathing suit, or a bra that's both comfortable and supportive. If you've been measured a handful of times only to find yourself with a bra that's too snug, doesn't adjust properly, or is just plain painful, you'll want to snag one of these comfortable bras that you can wear all day as soon as possible.

Gone will be the days of running home to free yourself from the horrible torture that is your bra. You'll finally make it through a full day feeling comfortable, sweat-free, and pretty much ready to fall asleep in your stretchy and soft intimates. You may even find yourself giving strapless bras a second chance after you experience the comfortable support that's possible with a wireless supportive bandeau bra. If you're tired of relying on heavy padding to get support, you'll want to consider the microfiber demi bra that offers just the right amount of coverage to keep you feeling good all day.

Read on, and prepare yourself for a serious bra drawer overhaul — in a land where a supportive and comfortable bra doesn't have to skimp on style. Ahead, 10 game-changing bras you'll never want to take off.

1. A Lace Bralette That Adds Detail Beneath Tops

My personal fave, the bralette, is the perfect way to add fun detail under a cut-out top and get the comfortable feel of an athletic bra with a few design upgrades. This machine-washable bralette features a lace halter that will look trendy under any top, and the comfy stretchy fabric will have you wanting to wear it to bed. Plus, it comes in 10 colors.

Rave review: "Nice, comfortable fit and definitely stylish and versatile! It was even somewhat supportive for my smaller chest because of the halter style. Good buy for a basic piece!"

Available sizes: Small - Large

2. A Bra With A Logo Band That Looks Stylish Under A Tank

This stretchy and soft cotton bralette by Calvin Klein comes in dozens of colors and patterns, and is a staple bra to have in your drawer for plenty of reasons. Its cotton and spandex fabric is soft, comfy, and won't dig in, while its thick logo band offers just that more extra support to keep everything in place. The signature band is the eye-catching detail that adds a little edge under any casual outfit.

Rave review: "I wear this everywhere. It’s cute if you want to show it off under a flannel or cropped sweatshirt, or just a nice piece to wear under tank tops etc. The material is UNBELIEVABLY soft, it feels like you aren’t wearing a bra at all."

Available sizes: X-Small - 3X

3. A Supportive Sports Bra With Gel-Infused Straps

When you're getting active and breaking a sweat, the last thing you want to worry about is your bra being unsupportive and causing you pain. This full-support sports bra comes in tons of colors and has gel-infused straps that adjust to fit fuller chests as well as molded cups for extra shape and support. Even the back of the bra is super-comfortable, featuring a padded closure that makes it easy to fasten before and after workouts.

Rave review: "This has become my favorite and only sports bra I will wear. As a DD girl, I need a sports bra to keep the "girls" from flying around and hitting me in the face. This pretty much accomplishes the task."

Available sizes: 34C - 42DDD

4. A Seamless Sports Bra With Cooling Fabric That Keeps You Dry

This racerback sports bra is made with cooling Dri fabric that wicks away moisture and keeps you comfortable, whether you're wearing it at the gym or while at the market on a hot day. This completely seamless style won't chafe your skin or cause itching and irritation. It comes in 10 colors and a variety of sizes.

Rave review: "This sports bra was so inexpensive at the time that I wasn’t expecting much, but it sure did deliver! I was expecting the type of bra you can only wear to do yoga or light walking in but I was very pleasantly surprised at how well it holds everything in."

Available sizes: X-small - XX-Large

5. A Full-Coverage T-Shirt Bra That Eliminates Lines

A perfect T-shirt bra should offer full coverage that keeps you comfortable even when you're wearing the thinnest tees and plenty of support without adding bulk underneath shirts. This bra, which was actually voted "Best T-Shirt Bra" by New York Magazine, features memory foam that molds to your body and creates a customized lift wherever you need it most. It comes in 13 colors.

Rave review: "It fits like it was custom made for me, no pinching, very comfortable and it stays in place, especially when you're reaching for something (unlike other bras that you have to adjust afterward). Doesn't show up under thin t-shirts or tanks."

Available sizes: 30B - 44DD

6. A Tag-Free T-Shirt Bra That Does Away With Itching

This is the ultimate comfort bra. It provides a tag-free stretch band that won't pinch or create funky lines under clothing, and its moisture-wicking lining keeps sweat out of the picture. Plus, its soft support system is made with foam, so you'll forget you're wearing an underwire. Bonus: This bra is machine-washable, comes in 22 colors, and one user said it stayed comfortable even after a 12-hour work shift.

Rave review: "This is seriously THE most comfortable and best fitting bra I have bought at this price in years. It doesn't give weird impressions on your back, the straps don't oppress your shoulders, the material is SUPER comfortable and I am so surprised that as comfortable as it is, it's also SUPER SUPPORTIVE on not only the back but the lift itself."

Available sizes: 34B - 40D

7. This Wire-Free Bra That's Super Comfortable

This Bali bra doesn't have any wires, so you won't get poked and prodded after wearing it all day, and it has foam-lined cups for extra comfort. The underband provides back and side support, and the straps will stay in place all day. You won't get tired of wearing this one. It's available in several neutral colors.

Rave review: "This is the first bra in years that I'm not in a rush to get off as soon as I get home from work. The band that goes under the bust is very soft, yet holds the bra in place. [...] These bras are phenomenally comfortable and also flattering despite having no underwire."

Available sizes:32C - 44DD

8. These Stay-Put Adhesive Cups That Let You Go Backless

For anyone who's ever picked up a fun backless dress, only to put it down and think, "What would I even wear under this?"— then this is the bra for you. This stay-put backless bra with adhesive-lined foam cups gives you extra lift with its front closure, and it can easily be hand-washed between uses. You'll feel free and flexible, and you won't need to stress about your cups falling loose throughout the day or night.

Rave review: "This bra is the bra I have been looking for my entire life! I am a decent size at 36D, so going completely braless in my backless summer dresses is not an option. The size fit me perfectly. It is on its 15th wear and still in great shape. The adhesive works really well, even when you are outside and sweating (a little or a lot). You have to physically pull this bra off, it is never going to fall off on its own."

Available sizes: A - DD

9. This Convertible Strap Bra That Can Be Adjusted For Ultimate Comfort

This super-soft wireless bra has a low neckline, which means you've finally got the match for all your favorite V-necks and low-cut tank tops. A major plus of this bra is that it's versatile — featuring convertible back straps that can easily be adjusted, unhooked, and switched to a criss-cross fit. One user compared this bra to a "soft cradle for boobs" (So, BRB while I order one ASAP.)

Rave review: "I can't believe I have been missing out on wireless bras for sooooooooooo long!! It fits perfectly. It almost feels like I'm not wearing a bra, but it still maintains a comfortable support."

Available sizes: Small - X-Large

10. These Demi Cups That Offer Alternate Support To Padding

Ever found yourself drowning in bras with too much padding? This microfiber underwire demi bra will not only feel super comfortable with its intimate fit, but it won't fall short when creating a little oomph, either. Wearers looking to switch up their padded bras will appreciate how this demi-cup bra gives them natural-looking cleavage without the discomfort and extra weight of padding. Choose from neutrals as well as more daring colors like bright yellow and neon pink.

Rave review: "I love love love this bra. It’s great for low cut tops. I’m a 38A and have trouble finding bras that fit that don’t have padding. I’m going to order a couple more in other colors so I can wear them all the time."