Narcos' first two seasons chronicled Pablo Escobar's rise from fledgling dealer to notorious drug lord, but also provided glimpses of his life at home, as a father and as a husband. His relationship with his family was especially prominent in Season 2, which followed his final days before being killed in a police shootout. However, in real life, Escobar's kids have taken issue with the way the Netflix show has portrayed their father. Or at least, his son has. His daughter has stayed largely out of the spotlight.

Escobar's children Sebastián Marroquín (neé Juan Pablo Escobar) and Manuela Escobar were born in 1977 and 1984, respectively. Articles about Manuela are dated and scarce, usually regarding her inheritance or a story that her father once allegedly burned $2 million because she was cold, according to her brother. Per Time magazine, after Pablo's death in 1993, Manuela, her brother, and her mother traveled to Ecuador, Peru, Brazil, South Africa and Mozambique before ultimately seeking refuge in Argentina. In 1999, El Tiempo reported that Manuela was living under an assumed name, and she's kept her life private since then.

Escobar's son, on the other hand, has been vocal about his father. In 2009, Marroquín was the focus of Argentine director Nicolás Entel’s documentary Sins of My Father, which chronicled Marroquín seeking reconciliation with children of politicians Escobar had killed and denouncing his father’s violence.

MayaEntertainment on YouTube

In an interview with UK publication Latino Life, Marroquín explained that he participated in the documentary after turning down many projects that he said were "the opposite message" of what he wanted to send. He explained:

"I want the violence to stop, not just for me but for Colombia … There is also the necessity to ask for forgiveness for my father's actions. They aren't mine but I have to say to you that society has persecuted and punished us as if we were Pablo Escobar. The film allows a minute's silence to hear our voices and to say 'this is our story, this is how we live, please understand that to be someone's son doesn't mean they are also an accomplice … The documentary is a way for us to send this message to society that they separate us as individuals and not as cartel members. We are members of the boss' family, but we aren't the cartel.”

In 2014, Marroquín released the book, Pablo Escobar: My Father, under the name Juan Pablo Escobar. According to the Latin Times, proceeds from the book were donated to various Colombian charity projects and Marroquín was quoted about his work, saying, "It's not about trying to wash away guilt, but contributing to the well-being of the country from whatever place I can."

Barcroft Media/Barcroft Media/Getty Images

In 2016, Marroquín also spoke out against Narcos, detailing 28 things he claims the show got wrong in a Facebook post. It's written in Spanish, but according to The Telegraph, includes claims about "trivial matters of which local sports team Escobar supported in Medellín, to more substantial ones, including denying that Escobar attacked rival drug lord Gilberto Rodriquez's daughter at her wedding" or any of the Rodriguezes at the time. (Bustle reached out to Netflix for comment on Marroquín's claims, but did not receive a response.)

In June 2018, Marroquín and his mother, Victoria Henao, were charged in connection to a money laundering case in Argentina. Reuters reported at the time that the two would not be held while the case proceeds, but that some of their assets had been frozen. There don't appear to have been any updates since then.