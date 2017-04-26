Why 'Bachelor' & 'Bachelorette' Weddings Should Be Televised

Even though a lot of people love to hate on the success rate for relationships from the Bachelor franchise, there actually are a few marriages and engagements that are still going strong. And while that's absolutely amazing, these relationships are kind of tough for fans to let go of, even if they are successful. Viewers saw these relationships spark from the very beginning on the show and now there's nothing left to watch. Talk about going from 100 to zero quickly. We, as a fandom, really need to fill in the gaps to show how these couples go from a TV proposal to bride and groom. There are so many reasons why Bachelor weddings should be televised.



Yes, I can imagine that being vulnerable on television has to be difficult, but at the same time, being reality stars has afforded these people a lot of opportunities, so I think they could take one for the team and gives the fans at least a little something. I'm not saying that cameras should be following them around for the rest of their lives, but it would be nice to see a TV wedding after we saw the relationship formation and engagement. Plus, they would probably get an awesome wedding out of it, so it really is a win-win for everyone involved.

Here are a few reasons why Bachelor, Bachelorette, and Bachelor in Paradise marriages should be televised for the fans to experience.

1. The Couples Met On TV

[Embed]

All of these couples had their very first interactions, first kisses, proposals, and everything in between aired on television. Why would we cut off the fan access when they're getting married?





2. The Fans Are Invested

[Embed]

Viewers have been along for the entire ride cheering on the couple until the proposal. How can that just end? We want to see wedding planning, hear vows, and watch the guests turning up at the reception.





3. The Weddings Are Amazing

[Embed]

Wedding planning can be extremely stressful, so it's pretty cool that Bachelor couples are able to get some assistance from the fact that it's a big TV production. These weddings spare no expense, from the over-the top-flowers (possibly roses) to the gowns fit for a princess.





4. It's Nice To See Bachelor Stars Outside Of A Competitive Setting

[Embed]

It's a nice change of pace to see these people in an environment where they are not competing to get someone's attention. I would love to see how they are as a happy couple instead of watching one person vie for a rose. Plus, they do invite a lot of alums to the wedding, so we would get to see everyone under one roof without the pressure of a group date.







5. Alums Attend The Weddings

[Embed]

Going off of the point above, the Bachelor and Bachelorette weddings are basically a huge reunion for the franchise where two people just happen to get married. Fans miss watching their favorites on TV and this gives them a chance to see them again.







6. There Can Never Be Too Much Bachelor Content

[Embed]

The fans of these shows are extremely loyal people. They will watch anything and everything with their favorite Bachelor alums. There can never be too much Bachelor on TV at any given time.

I hate demanding so much from the Bachelor couples since I do get that they are real people and not just TV characters, but it's not my fault that they are all so endearing and fun to watch. I want more and I'm sure I am not the only fan who feels this way.