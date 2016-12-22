The Best Celeb Responses To Donald Trump Post-2016 Election

Since Donald Trump was elected in November, the news has been pretty hard for a lot of us to take, myself included. Over the past several weeks, so many of us have been trying to cope with the idea of what could change in our country under Trump, and it goes without saying that the possibilities are troubling, and it's been pretty clear that certain celebrities feel the same way. In fact, since Election Day, there have been so many on point celeb reactions to Trump, both on social media and off, that deserve a little recognition.



I'll admit that I've been feeling a little lost since Trump's victory; not only is it something I totally didn't expect to happen, but I'm concerned about what the future will look like — not just for me, but for everyone. Fortunately, some of my favorite celebrities have spoken up and shared their thoughts, and whether those thoughts made me laugh or provided me with ways to act, it's made the experience so much easier. There's this insane idea that people who choose a life in entertainment shouldn't be open about their political beliefs, but they're part of this country just like the rest of us. Why shouldn't they feel free to speak their minds, too?

Here are the celebrities who have had the best reactions to Trump in the weeks since the election. Whether they made you laugh or made you feel like you're less alone in a country that somehow elected him, they're definitely worth capturing forever.

1. Chrissy Teigen

[Twitter Embed: https://twitter.com/chrissyteigen/status/803433701681950720]

I mean, she has a point.

2. Shonda Rhimes

[Twitter Embed: https://twitter.com/shondarhimes/status/796207135818297346]

I had the exact same feeling on election night.

3. Katy Perry

[Twitter Embed: https://twitter.com/katyperry/status/800053222723317760]

Yep, that definitely qualifies as a Thanksgiving Day clapback.

4. Sophia Bush

[Twitter Embed: https://twitter.com/SophiaBush/status/799731783839297540]

She's right — could you imagine what would happen if Trump told his supporters that kind of behavior was unacceptable?

5. J.K. Rowling

[Twitter Embed: https://twitter.com/jk_rowling/status/796252371739430913]

Can she be president instead? I know she's not a citizen, but...

6. Lady Gaga

[Twitter Embed: https://twitter.com/ladygaga/status/798396457715908608]

Since the election, Gaga has been encouraging her followers to keep paying attention to what Trump is doing as he chooses the members of his cabinet, and I love that she's using her power this way.

7. Chris Evans

[Twitter Embed: https://twitter.com/ChrisEvans/status/796219890239733760]

Now would be a really good time for the Avengers to be real.

8. Patton Oswalt

[Twitter Embed: https://twitter.com/pattonoswalt/status/808717303697149952]

Yeah, I'm still pretty shocked about his meeting with Kanye West, too.



9. Josh Groban

[Twitter Embed: https://twitter.com/joshgroban/status/808730696625881089]

And this reaction to the West meeting, too. On point.

10. Macklemore

[Embed]

Since this involves his daughter, it's even more heartbreaking, but it's also what a lot of people were thinking the night Trump won the election.



11. Connie Britton

[Twitter Embed: https://twitter.com/conniebritton/status/796210751887306752]

If there was ever a time this country needed jokes, it's now.

12. Mia Farrow

[Twitter Embed: https://twitter.com/MiaFarrow/status/796180557889699840]

If there was ever a time where an escape hatch was necessary, it's now.

13. Kristen Bell

[Twitter Embed: https://twitter.com/IMKristenBell/status/796208243982811136]

On election night, I would have totally built a snowman with her. Or today, whatever.