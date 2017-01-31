Can A Sex Toy Treat Women With Orgasmic Difficulty? What To Know About The Womanizer Deluxe

For many women, having an orgasm isn’t always easy. With research reporting that only 25 percent of women can orgasm vaginally, that leaves a whopping 75 percent who need clitoral stimulation in order to climax. So when something comes along that can flip those numbers on their head and provide women the orgasms we all deserve, we need to pay attention. According to a recent study, sex toy The Womanizer Deluxe does just that.

The study, Treatment of Orgasmic Difficulty in Perimenopausal, Menopausal and Post-Menopausal Women, found that The Womanizer Deluxe may be exactly what women need. "A large majority of women experiencing menopause commonly suffer loss of libido and inability to orgasm," Dr. Jennifer Berman, Urologist and Sexual Health Expert tells Bustle. "In this study, patients who were either: premenopausal, menopausal or post-menopausal were able to achieve orgasm."

Due to the shift in hormones, menopause definitely takes its toll on the body. Because of that, the ability to orgasm, for some women, becomes even more difficult than it was before they went through menopause. The Womanizer Deluxe, unlike other sex toys, uses its patented PleasureAir Technology to stimulate the clitoris, as opposed to direct vibration. It actually, as I reported when I tried The Womanizer last year, feels very similar to receiving oral sex, but without all the wet of your partner’s tongue hard at work. It feels, to say the least, excellent.



The small study examined 22 menopausal women, with the average age of 56, for four weeks to see what effects, if any, The Womanizer Deluxe had on their ability to orgasm. Here are the seven very exciting results of that study.

1. Every Woman Experienced An Orgasm

[Embed]

For starters, let’s just think about how amazing this is: Even though it was a small pool, every single woman in the study, as in 100 percent, had an orgasm while using The Womanizer. I mean, that’s practically an anomaly. Actually, that’s not just amazing, but groundbreaking and gives so much hope to all the women out there who do struggle to orgasm during sex or masturbation. "The results, although preliminary, demonstrate that women who suffer from orgasmic difficulty now have an additional treatment option that is over-the-counter, easy to use, and effective," explains Dr. Berman.

2. Most Women Had An Orgasm In Under 10 Minutes

[Embed]

Personally, I know when I’m stressed or my brain is someplace else, I can masturbate for like 30 minutes and end up nowhere. There have even been times where I’ve numbed out my clitoris so much, that I just put my vibrator away and gone to bed. According to the study, 86 percent of women climaxed between five to 10 minutes. As for whether or not that remaining 14 percent was under five or over 10, the study didn’t report. But I’d say that 86 percent is pretty damn impressive.

3. Orgasm Intensity Was Even Greater

[Embed]

Again, speaking from experience, I’ll confirm that the orgasms I had with The Womanizer were more intense than a lot of orgasms I’ve had. For the majority of the participants, their results were the same, with 77 percent reporting they were “more than satisfied with the intensity of their orgasm.”



4. Over 80 Percent Of Women Saw Their Sexual Response Improve

[Embed]

Of those who participated in the study, 86 percent strongly felt that The Womanizer improved their sexual response. As to how much, the study’s results didn’t say, but the improvement alone is something over which to be excited.



5. The Majority Found Their Orgasmic Response To Be Better

[Embed]

According to the study, 77 percent of the women reported that their “overall orgasmic response” was much better thanks to The Womanizer, which of course, makes sense. If 100 percent of women are having an orgasm from this particular sex toy, then naturally they’re going to report that their orgasmic response is better.



6. Most Women Were More Than Satisfied With How Easy It Was To Orgasm

[Embed]

Easy to orgasm?! Say what? But yes! 77 percent of the women in the study said they were “more than satisfied” with just how easy it was to orgasm with The Womanizer. While that still leaves 23 percent in the dark, this is still a major step in curing sexual dysfunction in women — not just in menopausal and post-menopausal women, but all women who struggle to climax.



7. The Womanizer Can Be Used As A "Viable Treatment" For Orgasm Struggles

[Embed]

"Ultimately what makes this study unique is: this is the first study of this kind, which evaluates the efficacy of an adult toy using validated medical questionnaires," says Dr. Berman. "If they choose, Healthcare Providers now have a viable treatment option to offer patients experiencing orgasmic difficulty or changes in the intensity of orgasm due to aging and menopause, or secondary to hormonal contraceptives or SSRIs."



By 2020, 50 million women in the U.S. alone will go through menopause. So having something like The Womanizer Deluxe at their disposal so they can continue to enjoy their sex lives into their Golden Years could be essential. While the study only looked at 22 women, it not only proves what we already know — women are sexual beings their entire lives — but offers a way to keep that sexuality a very present component in their life.

Images: Ashley Batz for Bustle; Giphy (7)