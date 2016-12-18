Swatches Of The ColourPop x Amanda Steele Weekend Warrior Palette Prove How Versatile This Product Is — PHOTO

Beauty lovers can feast their eyes on swatches from the gorgeous new ColourPop x Amanda Steele collection. The collaboration is set to launch Dec. 26, which will make it the perfect post-Christmas "good job putting up with your in-laws" present to yourself.

Steele, whose YouTube channel has a hefty 2.9 million subscribers, signed with IMG Models earlier this year, and is launching ColourPop's first pressed-powder eyeshadow with her collection. The collab boasts three single eyeshdaow pods, three lippies, and the masterpiece: her Weekend Warrior eyeshadow palette.

Weekend Warrior includes three smoky matte colors — Harley, a lavender-gray, Chopper, a deep plum, Burnout, a dark teal, and Throttle, a shimmery, silvery pink. The palette is also ridiculously affordable, retailing at just $18.

In an interview with Allure, Steele revealed why she was pumped to collab with ColourPop. "ColourPop has been one of my favorite makeup brands for a while so I was so excited to get this opportunity," she said. "They have such good quality products at affordable prices so I knew this brand would be the best to collaborate with."

You've got to see these swatches:

As you can see, the color payoff is amazing (as it is with so many of ColourPop's products). Looking at these swatches, it's clear the collaboration knows what beauty lovers want. The Weekend Warrior colors are perfect for winter, with light touches from Harley and Throttle that will carry over into the early days of spring.







Images: Courtesy ColourPop