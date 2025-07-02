Two decades after the final episode of Friends aired, dedicated fans continue to attempt to emulate Monica Gellar’s look, down to her signature lip color. Of course, it was very emblematic of the ’90s and early 2000s beauty trends — think thin, ultra-defined brows, brown lipstick, and a matte complexion.

Courteney Cox’s current makeup style, however, is much more low-key. On the day-to-day, she prefers a barely-there, skin-forward look that emphasizes her natural features. And with a career spent in the makeup chair, it’s no surprise that she’s picked up pro tips for perfecting her get-ready routine.

In fact, the actor recently shared a GRWM video that showcased exactly how she nails a “really simple” glowy beat.

Courteney’s Spot Concealing Hack

In an Instagram Reel posted on June 30, Cox said that she likes to be efficient — so the fewer products, the better. To start, she applies a moisturizer to her face and neck (she either uses the Augustinus Bader Rich Cream or the U Beauty Super Hydrator).

Then, the Friends star reveals her brilliant hack for coverage, which involves using her “one-stop shop” essential: the Skin Mimetic Concealer from Make Beauty. “This one thing is my base and concealer,” she said in the video.

Cox applies the product in small dots under her eyes, by her nose, on top of her cheekbones, and in the center of her forehead. She then buffs it out with a small fluffy brush to create a smooth, radiant base.

Her Makeup Essentials

The rest of Cox’s routine involves a handful of makeup products for subtle definition. Once her complexion is done, she uses a black eyeliner pencil from Victoria Beckham Beauty to line her lash line before lightly smudging it out. On her lower lash line, she uses a Make Up For Ever eyeliner pencil in a light brown shade.

Then, the actor adds a splash of color via a coral blush stick, which she blends across her cheeks and forehead with a brush from e.l.f. Cosmetics.

Next up, she tackles her arches. “Back in the day, I had the skinniest eyebrows, for like, 20 years. I had them in Friends. I had them in Scream,” Cox shared. Now, she’s in her bushy brow era, and while she does microblading, she also uses the Kosas Air Brow tinted gel for a fluffier look.

For a finishing touch, she lines her lips in a light pink shade from Sweed, curls her lashes, and applies some mascara. She seals it all in with a pressed powder on her T-zone, and voila: efficiency at its finest.