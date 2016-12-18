2 Chainz Created A $90,000 Ugly Christmas Sweater & You've Got To See It To Believe It — PHOTO

2 Chainz has definitely had some bangers when it comes to the music world. With hits like, "No Lie," "I'm Different," and a number of others, the "hair weave killer" is adding another creative notch to his belt: Ugly Christmas sweater designer.

According to People, the rapper teamed up with his personal jeweler, Avianne & Co., to create the "World’s Most Expensive Ugly Christmas Sweater.” The piece is encrusted with 50 carats of diamonds and 250 grams of gold, touts a jolly Santa Claus framed by snowflakes hopping on one foot and pumping his fists in happiness. The mind boggling piece is valued at a cool $90,000, and already sold on 2 Chainz' online shop.

According to an article on Refinery29, all profits from the sale of the sweater will go toward T.R.U. Foundation, which aims to help children and disabled veterans while promoting arts education in the Atlanta area.

Here's the $90,000 sweater — when you consider the fact that it's all diamonds and real gold, it's pretty incredible.

The World's Most Expensivest Ugly Christmas Sweater, $90K, 2chainzshop.com

If you're bummed that you missed out on the opportunity to own an opulent sweater designed in part by a rap superstar, check out a few other ugly sweater options to wear during this year's holiday festivities.

1. Tipsy Elves

Women's Unicorn Believe Sweater, $48, tipsyelves.com

Anything that combines my love of mythical unicorns and the colors of Christmas is dope AF.

2. Target

Women's 2-Person Sweater Red OSFM - Xhilaration™ (Juniors'), $34.99, target.com

Why not opt for a two-person sweater? You and your bestie are probably joined at the hip anyway.

3. Charlotte Russe

"Mrs. Claus" Holiday Sweater, $20, charlotterusse.com

Bring all the sass this holiday with this Mrs. Claus sweater from Charlotte Russe.

4. Etsy

Drake Ugly Christmas Sweater, $25.99, etsy.com



I'm on board with any sweater with Drake on the front of it.

5. Beyonce.com

I Sleigh Red Pull Over Sweatshirt, $60, shop.beyonce.com

While it's not technically a sweater, this Beyonce-approved hoodie is completely Christmas ready.

6. Nordstrom

Ten Sixty Sherman Fleece Navidad Graphic Christmas Sweater, $25.20, shop.nordstrom.com

Fleece Navidad, indeed.

7. JCPenney

Self Esteem Long Sleeve Round Neck Pullover Sweater-Juniors, $19.99, jcpenney.com

I'm going to need one of these sweaters ASAP.

8. BooHoo

Faith Festive A.F. Christmas Jumper, $26, us.boohoo.com

With this sweater, you'll take being "festive AF" to an entirely different level.

9. ASOS

ASOS Curve, "I Only Do Morning's on the 25th of December" Holidays Sweater, $30, us.asos.com





Even though this sweater doesn't include traditional holiday coloring doesn't make it any less spot-on.





2 Chainz' expensive sweater is really something, but even if you ugly holiday sweaters won't be embellished with the finest diamonds and gold, it doesn't mean your outfits won't be lit.







Images: Courtesy Brands