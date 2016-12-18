Kylie Jenner Masterminded Her Assistant's Proposal & Captured The Whole Adorable Thing — VIDEOS

Kylie Jenner just made keeping up with the Kardashians even more difficult than it already was. The celeb and makeup entrepreneur proved that she not only is hair, fashion, and family goals, but also friend goals, too. According to E! News, Jenner helped with the surprise proposal of her assistant and pal, Victoria Villarroel Gamero on Saturday, Dec. 18. The Malibu engagement went down with the couple standing on a platform laden with candles placed into a heart shape, while friends and onlookers, including Jenner, watched from a balcony above. The beautiful mountain landscape behind Gamero and her new fiancé, professional soccer player Marco Lobo, really added to the romance of the situation. Jenner shared the whole thing on her Snapchat and Instagram accounts, a move that helps satiate the never-ending FOMO of the fans.

In a video shared on Jenner's Instagram, it's revealed that she had a lot to do with this sneaky and ever-so-romantic proposal. The friend who is shooting the video pans up from the happy couple in a post-proposal hug and over to Jenner who is fist pumping triumphantly. The friend says to the reality star, "Shout-out to the mastermind right here. Did it, killed it!" How adorable is that?

[Embed]

According to Vivala, Gamero began working for the KardashiJenner family in 2012, as an intern at Jenner Communications. Since then, she has become an assistant to the youngest sisters in the clan, Kendall and Kylie. She's appeared in a few videos with Kylie, the first in 2015, in which Jenner gave Gamero a makeover. Later, in 2016, she appeared as Jenner's cooking assistant in another video on the app, the debut of the series Cooking With Kylie. And judging from the whole surprise proposal thing, it seems that Gamero is much more than an assistant who shows up sometimes in videos — she's also a really good friend of Kylie's.

[Embed]

After the proposal, Gamero shared a really sweet image of her and the "mastermind" hugging it out. She captioned it, "@kyliejenner words can't even describe how thankful I am to have you in my LIFE! I am OBSESSED WITH YOU." I don't know about y'all, but I kind of wish I could be an assistant for a KardashiJenner and then become their bestie. It seems like a heck of a lot of fun.

Congrats to Gamero and Lobo on their beautiful engagement!

Images: victoriavillarroel/Instagram, kyliejenner/Instagram