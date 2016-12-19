This Golden Snitch Ring Is A Magical Gift For Your Perfect Catch

I'm a sucker for a Harry Potter proposal — the more overtly immersed in the fandom, the better. But you know what makes a Marauder's Map- or Quidditch-themed proposal even more magical? An engagement ring that subtly draws upon your partners' love of all things Harry Potter. Luckily, Melbourne-based Sapphire Studios Design has the perfect solution for Harry Potter fans who want to gift their lover with something completely special and utterly unique: a Golden Snitch engagement ring.

The ring, available on Sapphire Studios' website, comes in four different band colors: rose gold, white gold, sterling silver, and yellow gold. Each ring features a .50ct diamond, surrounded by two .90 ct round-cut white diamonds to replicate the Golden Snitch's unusual shape. Prices rang from $499 to 1,229, depending on the band selection, and all of the diamonds are lab made.

It should be noted that this engagement ring should not — absolutely, under any conditions — be used without also utilizing the appropriate Quidditch terminology. I suggest using the phrases "the perfect catch" or "you're a keeper." For a more suggestive proposal, you might find some inspiration in broomstick or wand puns. Go big or go home, right?

The company behind the ring, Sapphire Studios, bills themselves as a fine jeweler that understands their customers' individuality and draws upon it to creative unique designs. Some of their other design include a Deathly Hallows ring, a Zelda & Link Triforce ring, and a Dragon Ball Z ring. You can also design your own ring for something completely unique.







The Golden Snitch ring might not be for everyone, but it's definitely a sweet, unforgettable gift for the unabashed Harry Potter lover in your life. In the words of Albus Dumbledore: "Where your treasure is, there your heart will be also."



Images: Sapphire Studios Design

