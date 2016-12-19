Amanda Stanton & Josh Murray Have Reportedly Split Up & It Seems The Signs Were There

I would like to say that I'm shocked by the reports claiming that Amanda Stanton and Josh Murray have split up, but I'm honestly not. After all of the drama during the last season of Bachelor in Paradise, many fans felt like it was a matter of time until they split. It's not officially official yet as Murray and Stanton haven't commented themselves, but Us Weekly reports that "a source close to the couple" confirmed the split. The publication also points out Stanton and Murray's recent social media behavior, and there are signs make it seem the split reports are true. Bustle has reached out to Murray and Stanton for comment, but did not receive a response at the time of publication.

Just like the Bachelor Nation fans at Us Weekly, I, too, have been stalking — I mean, monitoring the reality stars' social media activity and the posts have seemed downright cryptic. And for a couple that has had more haters than supporters from the very beginning, it just seems way off-base that these two would be playing the "all publicity is good publicity" game by stimulating the breakup rumors, which makes me think the posts are sincere.

It's not as if fans were hoping that Jamanda would part ways, but it really seemed inevitable. Sure, we all found the social media posts about their newly formed family with Stanton's kids to be absolutely adorable, but it seemed like they were moving really fast — as many reality TV couples do

As for the potentially cryptic posts, on Friday, Stanton tweeted, "Never mistake someone’s kindness for weakness."

Why do I think this is about Murray? Because not too long before he posted what seemed like a goodbye message to Stanton's daughter, which, if that is the case, is the saddest thing ever.



I hate to say it, but it seems the writing is literally on the wall. Well, on the social media profiles.

