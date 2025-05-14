Bachelor in Paradise is a who’s who of Bachelor Nation — an eclectic blend of early exits and lovelorn runners-up, all on a new playing field as they start their journey for love afresh. Now, in its milestone 10th year, the beachy spin-off is leveling up.

After taking a year off and folding in fan-favorite singles from The Golden Bachelor/ette, there’s a wider pool of contestants than ever before. That also means there’s a lot of Bachelor Nation lore to sort through ahead of the new season, which kicks off on Monday, July 7.

While only a handful of singles have been confirmed so far, a recently leaked set video revealed additional familiar faces who may be taking the beach, and spoiler accounts such as Reality Steve and @bachelornation.scoop have helped compile the likely attendees.

Trying to keep track of it all? Here’s a guide to the confirmed and reported Bachelor in Paradise cast for 2025.

Zoe McGrady

Zoe McGrady forged a strong connection with Grant Ellis on The Bachelor Season 29. However, she was ultimately sent home during fantasy suites. She’s hopeful about the journey ahead and the change of scenery. As she teased on After the Final Rose, “I was excited for the mansion. As a Pisces, I think I’m more excited for the beach.”

Disney/Matt Sayles

Leslie Fhima

Another confirmed Paradise attendee is Leslie Fhima, who was Gerry Turner’s runner-up on The Golden Bachelor. “This experience opened my heart and mind, and I’m excited for the next chapter, wherever it may lead,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. Here’s to turning the page in Costa Rica!

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Gary Levingston

Golden Bachelorette alum Gary Levingston wasn’t a love match for Joan Vassos, but he developed a brotherhood with his fellow contestants. “I am such a better man than I was because of them,” he said upon his exit from The Golden Bachelorette. No matter what Paradise has in store, it’s clear that Gary will have fun reuniting with his pals — and making new ones! — on the beach.

Disney/Ricky Middlesworth

Jonathon Johnson

Jonathan Johnson was actually the very first Bachelor in Paradise cast invite for 2025. His turn on the beach follows a steady run on Jenn’s Bachelorette season, where he made it to fantasy suites but ultimately wasn’t a long-term match for the Season 21 lead. However, they remained good friends after the show. And now, he’s ready to find his person.

“I’m beyond excited,” he told Extra of heading to Paradise. “To be through this process, I trust it now, I know what it has to offer, and I know the people that they pick are some of the best people you could possibly dream of dating.”

Disney/Ricky Middlesworth

Hakeem Moulton

Hakeem’s positive personality — and aversion to spiders — set him apart on Jenn Tran’s Bachelorette season, even though he was only on the show for a few weeks. Last year, he told Bustle that he’d like to meet franchise alum Olivia Lewis on the beach. “She’s beautiful,” he said. “She has a lot of swagger, and she has a lot of class and personality. She could definitely handle me because I’m also a lot of personality.”

Disney/Ricky Middlesworth

Dale Moss

Now onto the unofficial (but very buzzy!) cast reports — most notably Dale Moss, who fans spotted in the aforementioned production video. Dale is known for his game-changing turn on Clare Crawley’s 2020 Bachelorette season. ICYMI, Clare fell so hard for Dale that she ended her journey early and left, engaged, with him — after which Tayshia Adams stepped in to resume the season with the remaining men.

Ultimately, Dale and Clare broke up in 2021. Now, five years after The Bachelorette, Dale’s reported trip to Paradise will continue a truly historic Bachelor Nation saga.

Craig Sjodin/Disney General Entertainment Content/Getty Images

Kat Izzo

For several reported contestants, this will be their second trip to Paradise. After looking for love on Zach Shallcross’ Bachelor season, Kat Izzo traveled to Mexico for Bachelor in Paradise Season 9. She got engaged to John Henry Spurlock, but the pair announced their breakup shortly after the season finale.

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Jill Chin

Another reported Paradise return is Jill Chin. She didn’t make it too far on Clayton Echard’s Bachelor season, but became a fan-favorite contestant on Bachelor in Paradise Season 8, where she forged a brief connection with Jacob Rapini. While it didn’t work out on the beach, they tried dating after the show but called it quits soon after.

Craig Sjodin/Disney General Entertainment Content/Getty Images

Andrew Spencer

Andrew Spencer also appeared on Bachelor in Paradise Season 8, following his emotional farewell on Katie Thurston’s Bachelorette season. He forged several connections during his time on the beach, but quit on his own accord, noting that his heart wasn’t in it after things didn’t work out with castmate Teddi Wright.

Craig Sjodin/Disney General Entertainment Content/Getty Images

Alexe Godin

Alexe Godin made a delightful first impression on Grant — and viewers — when she pulled up to Bachelor Mansion with Linda the No-Drama Llama in The Bachelor Season 29. Though she didn’t make it to hometowns with Grant, her friendly spirit will surely come in handy during her reported run on Paradise.

Disney/Matt Sayles

Bailey Taylor Brown

Even in her short time on Grant’s Bachelor season, Bailey Taylor Brown made her mark thanks to her playful personality and willingness to be vulnerable with Grant — a journey that may well continue on the beaches of Costa Rica.

Disney/Matt Sayles

Parisa Shifteh

A fellow Season 29 alum, Parisa Shifteh will reportedly be looking for love — and maybe some cool rocks — on Paradise 2025.

Disney/Matt Sayles

Jeremy Simon

Jeremy Simon was eliminated after hometowns on Jenn’s Bachelorette season — but according to reports, fans may see him again on Bachelor in Paradise.

Disney/Ricky Middlesworth

Spencer Conley

Also reportedly heading to Paradise from Jenn’s season is Spencer Conley, who didn’t make it to hometowns. But he won hearts for his sweet call home to his mom upon his departure.

Disney/Ricky Middlesworth

Jessica Edwards

Reported Paradise attendee Jessica Edwards left Joey Graziadei’s Bachelor season when the Season 28 lead admitted he didn’t reciprocate her feelings for him.

Disney/Richard Middlesworth

Kathy Swarts

While Gary and Leslie are the only officially confirmed Golden beach-goers, Reality Steve reports that Kathy was among the bunch in the leaked set video. While it’s not easy to make out everyone in the clip, this would make sense: Kathy previously teased on her Bachelor Happy Hour: Golden Hour podcast that she’d like to be Wells Adams’ assistant bartender. Maybe she can look for love and dole out drinks and advice?

Eric McCandless/Disney General Entertainment Content/Getty Images

Keith Gordon

Proud “girl dad” Keith Gordon is another Golden Bachelorette alum who is reportedly looking for love in Costa Rica.

Disney/Ricky Middlesworth

Jack Lencioni

Jack Lencioni’s tour of Bachelor Mansion with Charles Ling went viral — so you just know he’ll have some delightful commentary about the new Paradise digs, too.

Disney/Ricky Middlesworth

As always, fans can expect more spoilers — and official cast announcements — as summer draws closer. But for now, the Bachelor in Paradise cast for 2025 is shaping up to be an exciting bunch.