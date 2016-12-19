When Will Selena x MAC Be Restocked? Set Your Alarm This Minute

The MAC x Selena collection sold out ASAP back in October, with the collection fans petitioned for going, going, gone in minutes. Good news if it went before you could click purchase, though — following through on their promises of a restock, MAC is bringing the collection back. When will Selena x MAC be restocked? Pull up your calendar app, we've got the dates.

Luckily for Selena fans, you won't have to wait long. According to a press release from the brand, MAC Selena will be available on MAC's website on Dec. 28, and in US and Canadian stores on Dec. 29. Everything from the collection will be available again in this glorious re-coming, except for the Liquid Eye Liner in Boot Black. Pour one out for our fallen comrade. Now, onto the details.

On MAC's website, the collection will go live at 12:01 a.m. EST on Dec. 28. There'll be a two item purchase limit per product, so if Bidi Bidi Bom Bom was your lipstick OTP, you've got two more lives ahead of you with it. If you miss the stroke of midnight and everything sells out, check out Bloomingdales, Belk, Dillards, Macy's, Saks Fifth Avenue and The Bay — all of their websites will have the collection on the 29th, with varying purchase limits.

Ven Commigo and Blunt Techno Cumbia, $29



If you'd rather make your purchases in the flesh alongside fellow Selena fans, all of those retailers will have the collection on Dec. 29. As a bonus for making the trip to MAC, the purchase limit will be bumped up to three per product for extra incentive.

Fotos Y Recuerdos Eye Shadow, $17



Had your heart set on a lipstick, or merely want to stock up on a color that gets you as well as Selena's songs? This is your last chance, as stressful as that sentence is. The brand hasn't mentioned any further restockings, so this could really be it.

Dreaming Of Your Matte Lipstick, $18



And if the reaction is anywhere near as huge as it was for the first release, the restock won't be around for long. In a dream world, we could all take the day off from work, then drive around in a car blasting Selena's hits with her collection in the passenger seat. If that's not your truth, well, see you at 12:01.

Images: Courtesy MAC Cosmetics (3)

