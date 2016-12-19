Nurx App Is Giving Away Free Birth Control In Donald Trump's Name, Because Access To Reproductive Healthcare Is More Important Than Ever

The holiday season is a time for giving, and that's exactly what this healthcare app intends to do: Nurx is giving away free birth control between now and Dec. 25 — and what's more, they're doing it in Donald Trump's name. Because what better way close out 2016, you know? Our reproductive rights might soon be in even more danger than they already are, so gather ye birth control while ye may. And even better if you can do it in the name of the man whose administration is likely going to make life very, very difficult for many of us next year.

Nurx allows users to receive birth control digitally, discuss reproductive health options with a bevy of licensed physicians, and have birth control shipped from a local pharmacy. In providing a free platform for these exchanges, Nurx cuts out the cost of an in-person visit to a doctor's office — a cost which regularly deters those seeking birth control and other reproductive healthcare. Even those without health insurance can receive coverage for as little as $15 per month. In the Nurx app, enter the promo code "DONALDTRUMP" between now and Christmas Day and you'll be granted a $45 credit, which good for up to three months of birth control.

Under the Affordable Care Act, which was signed into law in 2010 and upheld by the Supreme Court in 2012, insurance companies are required to cover at least one of 18 FDA-approved contraceptives, resulting in no additional cost for those who need them. The act also allows people to remain on their parents' health insurance until the age of 26, fights the insurance trend of charging women a higher rate than men, and prevents coverage discrimination based on pre-existing conditions.



Throughout the course of his campaign, Trump repeatedly threatened to repeal the ACA, nicknamed "Obamacare." It's worth noting that on Nov. 11, three days after the election, he had begun remarking that perhaps "amending" the ACA, rather than completely doing away with it, would be ideal; however, despite the slight change in tone, Trump is rising to power with a Republican-heavy Senate and Congress. Sen. Mitch McConnell, Majority Leader of the Senate, vowed to "swiftly repeal" Obamacare only 24 hours after Trump became president-elect. As a Congressman, vice president-elect Mike Pence has attempted to defund Planned Parenthood. Tom Price, Trump's pick for Health and Human Services Secretary, is anti-choice. Should this administration successfully repeal the Affordable Care Act, over 24 million Americans, many of whom live in "Trump country," will lose health insurance coverage.

This is why it's such a pointed move for Nurx to offer three months of free birth control under Trump's name. Will having "DONALDTRUMP" be the code for the offer actually make Trump or his administration reconsider their stance towards reproductive rights and healthcare? Probably not. But it might make some of us feel a little better in the meantime, because let's face it: It's funny, and it's a heck of a statement. And that's, of course, on top of the fact that the offer provides easy access to affordable birth control, which is obviously a good thing.



Unfortunately, Nurx is only available in California, New York, Washington, D.C. and Washington State; the company has plans to expand nationwide, however, with 20 additional states on the docket for February. And it's a good thing, too — we might be in more need of it than ever really, really soon.

