When Is OFRA x Kim Thai Wanderlush Moisturizer Coming Out? Set An Alarm For This Date & Time — PHOTO

Who needs wanderlust when you can have Wanderlush? OFRA Cosmetics and Kim Thai have collaborated on Wanderlush Moisturizer. It's the brand's first-ever skincare collab and it looks and sounds rather epic. If you are not super familiar, Kim Thai is a stunning vlogger and YouTube beauty influencer. Thai and the OFRA chemists worked together to craft a cream that works for all skin types and for face and body. That sounds like a skincare holy grail, right? When can you buy the OFRA Cosmetics x Kim Thai Wanderlush moisturizer?

You will need to schedule a reminder or alarm clock in your phone for Monday, Jan. 2 at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT. That's exactly the date, day, and hour that this skin superhero will go on sale. I have christened it a "superhero" product because it does so much more than simply moisturize the face. According to the OFRA Insta post, Wanderlush hydrates, has anti-aging properties, and can also be used as a primer. I mean, what doesn't Wanderlush do?

Additionally, there is a charity element to the product. For every jar sold via the OFRA site, which is the brand's sales platform, OFRA will donate two dollars to the non-profit of Thai's choosing. She has selected St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital, which is an awesome cause, as the recipient. You will get nourished, soft skin and be able to passively do good, since the brand is making those donations.

[Embed]

Based on all those factors, don't you want to scoop out chunk and slather it all over your face and neck? Yeah, you do! The fact that it also acts as a primer is essential. It's a two-in-one and the foundation of any makeup look, be it natural or a full face, needs to be a well-hydrated and healthy canvas.

[Embed]

Each jar of Wanderlush costs $29.99 but is launching with a 30 percent off discount code. Shoppers can enter "KIMTHAI" at checkout and Wanderlush will cost $20.99.





As you can see from this screen grab from the OFRA site, the brand has a deep selection of skincare items, ranging from acne treatment to anti-fungal foot products. Wanderlush is certainly a welcome addition to the brand's offerings. As Thai's post notes, it can be used as a day or night cream and can be used for face and body. It does it all.

Images: OFRA Cosmetics/Instagram (1); Kim Thai/Instagram (1)