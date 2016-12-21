Online Gifts Perfect For Last Minute & Indecisive Shoppers Alike
There is nothing like looking at your calendar and
realizing that you are so behind on
holiday gifts. Thankfully, the digital world is alive and well, making online
gift ideas totally possible. Seriously, where would the world be without it? Sending a digital present isn’t just easy and quick, but it is pretty
darn convenient. It also might cover up the fact that you totally lost track of
time. I know I can’t be the only one.
Luckily, the wonderful world of the Internet is home to so many wonderful services. It won’t be too hard to find something that can actually enhance another person’s lifestyle. It comes down to thinking about their likes, hobbies, and interests. Focus on things that they already do. By doing so, you can be sure that they’ll get good use out of your present — even if it is a super last-minute gift. In some cases, an online gift can just be a fun addition to a tangible item. For example, a subscription to a craft class can be paired with actual DIY supplies. Easy.
Thanks to these online gift ideas, you can finally stop panicking about holiday shopping. All it takes is a few clicks and you’re done. Take that, Santa Claus.
1. Amazon Prime
Amazon seems to be the answer to everything these days. Looking for an obscure knick-knack? Searching for a new shower curtain? Amazon has your back. And if you know someone who’s obsessed with this online marketplace, it only makes sense to gift an Amazon Prime subscription. At $99 for one year, this awesome service includes free 2-day shipping on millions of items. Select purchases may even ship for free. The lucky recipient will also get free instant access to movies, television shows, music, photo storage, and audio books on Audible. Awesome.
2. Sephora Flash
Much like Amazon Prime, Sephora Flash grants you free 2-day
shipping for one year. The main difference? Sephora Flash only costs 10 bucks. Ten bucks. It’s enough to make any
beauty lover swoon. This is an excellent online gift idea if you’re looking to
tack something onto an existing present. At the same time, it also works a nice
little gesture for a family or friend.
3. Skillshare Membership
Creative minds and small business owners will adore a Skillshare Membership. This
learning community is packed with online classes ranging from hand-lettering
and music theory to yoga and marketing. It’s basically a dream come true. A
three-month membership is $36, while a six-month version is $60. A year-long
membership will run you $96.
4. Creativebug Subscription
Creativebug is right up there with Skillshare. But since this educational platform is all about arts and crafts, a subscription to Creativebug would be best for a Martha Stewart-wannabe. Here, you can find classes on canning, book binding, and quilting — just to name a few. It’s affordable, too. A 3-month subscription will cost just $15, while a six-month version will run you $30. A one-year version is $50, which is an even better deal.
5. eGift Card
If you’re really pressed
for time, consider sending a loved one a digital gift card. I mean, almost
everyone shops online these days. Once you purchase the gift card, the website
will generate a code and alert the recipient. Need some ideas? Home Depot, Sephora,
and Nordstrom
are all great options. Make it personal by choosing a store that fits their
hobbies, interests, or whatever is going on in their life at the time.
6. Honor Donation Gift
For the person who is all about social justice and
community, consider making a donation gift in honor of their name. Simply
choose a movement or cause that they care deeply about. Websites like Care
and Planned
Parenthood typically give the option of donating in honor of someone’s
name.
7. Online Magazine Subscription
While there’s nothing quite like flipping through an actual
magazine, digital magazine subscriptions can really help clear up some space.
This is especially ideal for the person who’s trying to cut down on clutter in 2017. Websites such as Magzter,
New
York Times, and Texture
are great places to start.
8. Kindle Unlimited
Treat a bookworm to something special with a Kindle Unlimited
subscription. This service grants access to millions of books, magazines, and audiobooks
on any device with a Kindle app. It’s a mecca for those who are all about
libraries and bookstores. A pre-paid Kindle
Unlimited subscription costs $60, while a full year is $120.
9. Accounting Subscription
This one might sound boring, but hear me out. These days, so
many people are working on side projects and passion projects. Many are
freelancers or run their own businesses. But when it comes to taxes (ugh) and
other financial tasks, things can get downright stressful. A subscription to an
accounting program can be a serious game changer. Services like Freshbooks and Quickbooks are especially
popular.
Images: Pexels (9)