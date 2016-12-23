7 Last-Minute Christmas Gifts To Get Your Girlfriend

While I can't speak for all women, I feel that it is pretty simple when it comes to what we want for the holidays: we mostly want gifts that are thoughtful and show effort, no matter how small or how little/much money it costs. Nothing fancy — just a gift that shows you listen and that you care. So what should you get your girlfriend for the holidays?

For Christmas one year, my boyfriend sent me Wicked Good's Cupcakes in Jars. I was happy because I love cupcakes but admittedly I felt a bit confused as I opened the box. It was not until later when I called him to say thank you that I fully appreciated the gift. He told me he had seen it on Shark Tank, our favorite show to watch together, and he had thought of me. It was a subtle gesture but it definitely earned him points. His gift showed that he cherished the time we spent together and he noticed my quirks and interests.

Cupcakes may not be up your ally, but here are some ideas of last-minute Christmas gifts you can get at the mall or through rush delivery to put on the Nice List (if you're not already there), whether she's into makeup, wine, or books.

1. Wine Condoms



Just when you thought 2016 couldn't get any more crazy, they made a condom-shaped wine cover. She'll love this hilarious but totally useful gift.



2. Too Faced Chocolate Bar Eyeshadow Palette









Right in the Christmas spirit, this palette of gorgeous shades was formulated using real cocoa powder. Yummy!

3. Lipstick-Style Vibrator

LELO's Lipstick-Style Vibrator is the perfect little naughty stocking stuffer. It's small and discreet, so she can keep it anywhere from her bedside table to her purse to her desk.

5. Macy's 5-Piece Lip Kit





Playing around with lipstick colors is one of my favorite thing to do, because the only thing better than makeup is a variety of makeup! This lip kit has some amazing brands — Laura Mercier, Clinique, Clairins, Bobbi Brown, and Lancôme.



6. Texting Gloves





It's freezing out, you're all bundled up in gloves, but you need to use your phone.. what's a woman to do?! These gloves have special fingertips that enable you to text on a touch phone.

7. Tequila Mockingbird: Cocktails With a Literary Twist

Featuring 65 drink recipes with commentaries on history and literary classics, this book is the perfect gift for the bookworm lady in your life.



Even if it's last-minute one, or a really last-minute one, your best bet is to get something personal for your girlfriend. Happy holidays!

