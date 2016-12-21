How To Celebrate The Winter Solstice In 2016 & Welcome A New Season

For some of us, it has probably felt like winter for quite some time. But now that Dec. 21 is upon us, it is time to think of ways to celebrate the winter solstice. This natural event marks the official start of the winter season. It also earns the title as the shortest day and longest night of entire year. And while it might sound daunting, there are ways you can embrace this natural phenomenon. It might even help you kick off that winter survival mentality.



At the very least, celebrating the winter solstice reminds us of beautiful nature truly is. The change of seasons is something special. Yet, it can be easy to take it for granted in the hustle and bustle of daily life. Time just seems to fly by. But when so many feelings, habits, and memories are attached to seasons — how can you not appreciate it? It just goes to show that humans are living by the Mother Nature’s rules.

For some, a winter solstice celebration can take place of holiday festivities. This is ideal if you don’t identify with a religious group. Either way, it is a wonderful way to honor the Earth and welcome yet another season. Happy winter solstice, folks.

1. Go Outside

The winter solstice embraces nature and everything to do with it. Take a moment to head outside and appreciate the outdoors. A breath of cool air might be just what you need for a little pick me up. It'll also make you appreciate warm coats and cozy blankets that much more.



2. Take A Warm Bath

Warm baths and showers are a must during the winter season. Kick things off by indulging in a relaxing soak or shower. Bring in those salt scrubs and bath bombs for a serious treat. Self-care is crucial around this time of the year, after all.



3. Sleep Early

OK, so this might be hard in the craziness of the holiday season. We're basically at the peak of things. But since the days are going to be super short, we might as well take advantage of it. Do body a favor and get some extra rest. Winding down just 10 minutes earlier than usual can feel great.



4. Make A Hot Drink

Depending on when where you live, it's probably pretty darn cold right now. And it's only going to get worse, folks. Indulge in a warm and toasty drink today. It can be simple, like a cup of tea or coffee. Or, you can go all out and make something special. Red wine chocolate, anyone? Yes please.



5. Light Candles

Dec. 21 will be the longest night of the year. It only makes sense to burn a candle or two come sunset. Not only is it soothing, but it can add to the ambiance and calmness of winter. It's also an excellent way to add more light to your home in the midst of the darkness.



6. Eat Seasonal Foods

Welcome winter by fueling up on seasonal grub. Anything comforting and warm is fair game. Think hearty stews, rich soups, and chili. You can also whip up kale salad and roasted winter veggies for a healthy addition.



7. Make Spiced Potpourri

It might sound fancy, but this is actually really easy to do. Just throw a few ingredients into a pot and simmer over low heat. Ideal ingredients for a winter potpourri are cranberry juice or apple cider with cinnamon, rosemary, oranges, nutmeg, and cloves. You can also add a few drops of essential oils, if you have some. This is a cheap and simple way to fill your home with comforting scents.



8. Craft With Natural Supplies

If you're the crafty type, this one is for you. Take some time to make a few natural crafts while you're winding down. This can be anything from painted pine cones to small wreaths. Personally, I'm planning to gather a few twigs and make a mini wall hanging with beads and string. Can't wait.



