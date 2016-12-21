Are The Amanda Steele x ColourPop Lippies Matte Or Glossy? There's A Variety Of Textures For Your Pout

It's all about those lips and lids. The Amanda Steele x ColourPop Weekend Warrior collab features a four-pan eyeshadow palette, three single serve eyeshadows, and three lippies. The eyes and lips are two features that the beloved, trendy, and indie L.A.-based brand truly specializes in. Its new collection with the teen vlogger launches on Dec. 26. Therefore, if you are lucky enough to have friends or relatives that give you money for the holidays, you know what to spend it on immediately. There are three lip offerings in this range and ColourPop is known for its Ultra Matte, Ultra Satin, and Ultra Glossy formulas. So, what texture are the Amanda Steele x ColourPop lippies?

There is one of each formula included in this collection, based on a closer inspection of the tubes in the Insta pic below. The pale pink on the far left is an Ultra Glossy, while the deep, purple shade in the center is a velvety Ultra Matte. The peachy shade on the far right is an Ultra Satin. So the Amanda Steele x ColourPop set suits every lip preference, from color to texture.

They sure are gorg, too. Observe the Amanda Steele x ColourPop collection in all of its glory below. It's certainly expertly coordinated and on trend.

[Embed]

You can get shimmery pink lips, a vampy and rich purple x berry pucker, or a peachy, glassy pout. Yes, yes, and yes. Any product junkie understands that variety and choices in the form of shades and formula is essential to any makeup bag.

[Embed]

This whole collection and campaign is stunning, really.

[Embed]

Be ready at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET the day after Christmas. It'll be a #ByeMoney moment for any and all of that holiday "gift" cash.

Images: ColourPop/Instagram (3)