How Much Is Maybelline's Dream Cushion Foundation? Don't Hesitate To Scoop Up This Item At Your Local Drugstore

Cushion compacts went through the ringer this year — color-correcting ones, blush ones, I just applied this... or did I? ones. But lo and behold, Maybelline's new Dream Cushion foundation comes with a twist. It's, wait for it, actually pigmented, with medium coverage that sinks into skin for a glow that still covers what you want it to. Beautiful skin, at a drugstore price. How much is Maybelline's Dream Cushion foundation? The brand's latest launch is a mass/prestige in-betweener.

The Dream Cushion will cost you $15.99 and is currently available on Maybelline's website and Amazon, and is rolling out at drugstores now. It's still less expensive than most prestige foundations, but not by that much — Sephora Collection's 10 HR Wear Perfection Foundation is only about $4 dollars more expensive at $20.

That said, you get what you pay for with this guy. Cushion compacts typically don't offer a ton of product, but applied with a BeautyBlender, the coverage of this one packs a pigment punch while retaining its cushion-light loveliness (it comes with a silicone sponge to apply, but TBH I recommend using your favorite sponge applicator).

[Embed]

The biggest problem I can see the Dream Cushion facing is the reputation that precedes it. Cushion compacts are often synonymous with ultra-light, covers-nothing coverage, like a BB cream minus one. But the fact that Maybelline's new release manages to combine medium-coverage foundation with the glow of a typical cushion makes it well worth the buy.

[Embed]

According to the brand, the Dream Cushion is a Western iteration of Maybelline's Asian-market Super BB Cushion, which fans also praise for the balance of coverage and hydration.

[Embed]

And as a cushion foundation, it's inherently portable, meaning you can take your foundation everywhere you go. Would I say that this little guy is reinventing the drugstore foundation game? Actually, yeah! Definitely grab it if you see it, for a bounce in your step. Get it? Because of the cushion.

Images: Courtesy of Brand

