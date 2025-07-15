Trends are so strange. One day, you’re cringing at capri pants. The next, you own three pairs — perhaps after subconsciously being influenced by fashionable girls on Insta. (It’s me, I’m the problem.)

I’ve been devoted to the glowy, Hailey Bieber-inspired “glazed donut” makeup look since at least 2022 — and have, as a result, solely kept cream blushes at the top of my beauty cabinet. But then powder formulas, like Rare Beauty’s 2024 launch, rose to the forefront, followed by today’s hybrid powder-cream trend. In the name of investigative journalism, I’ve tried them all — and love them (specifically: Saie’s SuperSuede and Kylie Cosmetics’ Hybrid blushes) so much, they’ve taken the place of my creams... which I truly never thought would happen.

Now, I’ve fallen for another non-cream: the just-launched Victoria Beckham Beauty Colour Wash. This time, though, it’s a water-based formula that’s stolen my cream-blush-loving heart. Dubbed a tint that gives you a lit-from-within flush, this innovative product is unlike anything I’ve tried before. Read on for what to know about the drop.

Fast Facts

Price: $46

$46 Best for : A long-lasting, watercolor-like flush

: A long-lasting, watercolor-like flush R ating : 4.7/5

: 4.7/5 What I like: The natural-looking finish and weightless formula

The natural-looking finish and weightless formula What I don’t like: There’s a learning curve with using the dropper

The Colour Wash Blush

If you haven’t tried anything from the line, know that Victoria Beckham Beauty does things differently. Her cosmetics brand is comprised of high-quality, thoughtfully formulated products that stand out in the celebrity beauty category — including the Contour Stylus stick, Concealer Pen (that features Augustinus Bader’s proprietary skin care active, mind you), and gorgeous fragrances.

The new Colour Wash from Victoria Beckham Beauty is a fresh take on blush. Technically, it’s a tint — thinner than your average liquid blush with a fresh, barely-there feel. With its water-based formula that contains suspended pigment, it’s meant to create a natural-looking flush from within.

It’s not just made with regular water, either: The blush contains mineral-rich seawater sourced from northern France. How luxe! Besides that, there’s coconut fruit water for hydration as well as Terminalia Ferdinandiana extract, a vitamin C and antioxidant-rich superfruit, so it nourishes your skin as you wear it.

Victoria Beckham Beauty Victoria Beckham Beauty 1 / 2

Because of its water base, the product melts into the skin for an au naturale finish — one that’s weightless yet offers long-lasting color.

The launch comes in three sheer shades meant to be universally flattering on all skin tones. There’s Coral, a vibrant guava girl pink; Vintage Rose, a berry mauve; and Flushed, a reddish hue that’s Beckham’s personal signature.

You can choose to wear it on top of makeup or on a bare face for a radiant flush. As far as the application goes, the brand recommends one of two methods. You can dispense it onto the back of your hand if you’re using a brush, or use the metal tip applicator to apply it directly to your skin (this gives you more control over placement). Blend with either a brush or your fingers. Note that you’ve got a little time to get the finish you want before it sets. It’s also buildable, so layer if you’re looking for a more high-impact glow.

My Review

Wearing the Flushed shade.

Both Colour Wash’s packaging and formula are different from any other blush I’ve tried before. As such, it took some getting used to. First, I tried the dotting method: I pressed the applicator tip directly against my cheeks to create three dots of pigment that I then blended with my fingers. Then I realized I forgot to actually push the applicator to dispense the product, which I did on my other cheek... and it dripped down my whole face. It’s OK, though — I was able to quickly blend before it set for the day. Crisis averted.

Despite the learning curve, I was instantly enamored by the results. I tried the Flushed shade, and although it’s a vibrant red, it sheers out beautifully and absorbs into your skin for an “I’m blushing” finish. It doesn’t look like I’m wearing makeup at all — the flush looks completely natural and adds dimension and radiance to my face.

The next day, I tried using it with a brush, which — while definitely easier — didn’t allow as precise an application, and required even more layering for the level of pigment I like.

Whichever application technique you go for, note that you’ve got a little time to get your desired finish before it dries down and sets, which I find to be key. Once it’s there, it’s not going to budge. Trust me because I wore it in New York City in 87% humidity and still had as bright a flush as I did that morning.

The Verdict

Beckham has graced the shelves with yet another win, IMO. Colour Wash is so unique, and delivers that trendy, irresistibly gorgeous watercolor effect on its own — a look I’ve attempted to recreate with a slew of other product combos. It also lasts longer than any other blush I’ve tried, which is impressive considering its water-based formula. It’s basically a sheer, wearable lip stain for your cheeks.

Trends come and go, sure, but this launch has true staying power.