When Do Dose Of Colors' Winter Matte Liquid Lipsticks Launch? Here's The Exact Time To Shop

While some brands are going out of their way to create brand new products for the end of the year, this one is sticking with the classics. According to Instagram, Dose Of Colors created three matte liquid lipsticks to add to their collection. The newly added colors are gorgeous and perfect for the winter months. When will Dose Of Colors three winter shades come out, you ask? You'll want to mark your calendars for this lip launch.

It seems like the closer the year is to ending, the more products a company launches. There's been tons of new collections and collabs this year, but Dose Of Colors is kicking off the end of the year with something tried and true — matte liquid lipsticks. The product was a huge trend throughout all of the seasons, so it only makes sense that they end with something that will live on.

According to their Instagram post, the three winter shades will launch on Dec. 27 at 1pm EST.

While you won't have them in time for the holiday, I see no better way to enter the new year than with gorgeous colors. Just one look at the brand new shades and you'll see exactly what I mean.

The three colors joining the gang are Supernatural, Rosebud, and Cold Shoulder. The purple are completely different from any other shade in their line. I also love that they went with a brighter nude than every before. Fans love their formula, and shades often sell out fast. You should probably mark your calendars, if you want to be among the first to try these colors.

That's not the only reason to mark that date on your calendar either. The company also has a brand new highlighter coming out as well. Gold Is The New Black launches on the same date at the same time. That means there will be a whole lot of traffic on the site.

Both of the products are gluten, talc, and cruelty free and are permanent additions to the site. I still wouldn't wait to shop them though. Happy shopping!

Images: doseofcolors/Instagram (1)

