When Is Too Faced’s Sweet Peach Collection Coming Out In Ulta Beauty Stores? The Date Is Quickly Approaching

Now that Christmas is right around the corner, you don’t have time to fool with online purchases. You’ve got to make sure to get your hands on those last-minute gifts as quickly as possible, and Ulta’s looking out for you this season. When can you buy Too Faced’s Sweet Peach Palette in Ulta Stores? They’ve moved the date forward!



According to the retailer’s Instagram, you’ll be able to shop this peach-y palette in Ulta stores beginning the week of Dec. 20. The product is coming to select locations only, but you should definitely check your nearest Ulta to see if you’re one of the lucky folks who can stuff stockings with this amazing piece of makeup. According to the Ulta website, the palette wasn’t originally scheduled to hit stores until Dec. 26, so the fact that select locations will have it early is pretty incredible!

Too Faced Sweet Peach Palette, $49, Ulta

Of course, even if you don’t scoop this up early, you’ll be able to shop the item at Ulta Beauty locations everywhere starting Dec. 26, as promised. The rest of the Sweet Peach collection will be coming as soon as Jan. 5 for your IRL shopping pleasure. Get ready to add some scented products to your beauty collection because there’s no way you’ll be able to resist this fruity goodness.

Too Faced Sweet Peach Palette, $49, Ulta



You could see these shadows in an Ulta near you just in time for gift-giving.

Of course, the collection is up for grabs online, as well. Plus, the full range will be hitting stores in early 2017, too. So, not much longer to wait now!

It's going to be hard to pass up a chance to get ahold of this incredible makeup item.

You're bound to make someone's Christmas if you give the gift of Too Faced!

The packaging is super cute.

Too Faced Sweet Peach Palette, $49, Ulta



And the inside is packed with pigment and a wonderful scent. YAS! If you're in the mindset that a gift is "better late than never," you can go ahead and make a purchase online now. Because seriously, there's no wrong date to unwrap something this great this season as long as it eventually winds up in makeup bags everywhere! Otherwise, be on the lookout in Ulta stores.

