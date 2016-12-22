Where To Buy The StylPro Makeup Brush Cleaner & Dryer, Because It's Going To Change Your Beauty Game

Cleaning and drying makeup brushes can be such a pain, but thanks to this innovative beauty tool, you're going to be able to clean your makeup brushes more often and faster than you ever have before. The StylPro makeup brush cleaner and dryer is going to change your life — you will never have to spend hours waiting for your brushes to dry again.

Thanks to this Buzzfeed video, you can see just how cool the StylPro makeup brush cleaner is and just how well it actually works — it actually will be a game-changer in sterilizing your makeup tools. Say goodbye to the hassle of cleaning makeup brushes because with the StylPro cleaner, which is pretty affordable being less than $65, you lock your brushes into the StylPro collar, dunk them into the accompanying bowl filled with soap and water for 10 seconds, and then watch your brush spin for less than 30 seconds while it cleans and dries almost instantly.

StylPro Makeup Brush Cleaner and Dryer, $63, Styl File



Making sure your brushes stay clean is important to keeping your skin healthy and acne-free, as a build-up of bacteria in the brushes can cause blocked pores and unwanted blemishes. The StylPro cleaner is genius and thanks to its creator Tom Pellereu, it's definitely going to be an invention that changes the beauty industry.

For a complete tutorial on how to clean your makeup brushes with the StylPro, watch the YouTube explainer below — it's pretty much mind blowing:

The StylPro cleanser solution is not available for purchase in the United States, but antibacterial soap and water should work. A StylPro representative tells us that brush cleaning soaps, like MAC's makeup brush cleaner, are also a good substitute until their product makes it overseas.











Images: Courtesy of StylPro