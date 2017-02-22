The Spring Statement Piece That Best Fits Your Personality

With spring on the horizon (with any luck!), we're already daydreaming about storing away our snow boots for good and adding elevated warm weather pieces to our closets. While it’s a great time to upgrade your day-to-day staples, like a new tote bag for the office or a practical black dress, we challenge you to make a statement this spring with pieces like a tasseled bag, a pair of crystal-embellished shoes or a ruffled sweater. If these items aren’t within your comfort zone, not to worry. We’ve partnered with Nordstrom to select the perfect notice-me piece for every personality — from the glam girl to the denim darling.

If you believe that there’s no such thing as being overdressed, try a body skimming dress in an out-of-the box silhouette or step up your beauty routine with a sleek red lipstick. If you're more of the laid-back type, make a nod to the new season with a denim jacket with a touch of floral embroidery. If you're all about shoes, add a playfully bejeweled or printed pair to your rotation. No matter what your style mantra is, spring is the perfect time to have a little fun with your wardrobe. We'll be right here cheering you on.

The Jet Setter

Topshop swimsuit, Nordstrom.



Travel is the name of your game and you look good doing it. This season's best swimwear comes with a little extra attention to detail — think: ruffles, lace-up silhouettes and touches of crochet. Try this off-the-shoulder one piece to bring chic to the beach.

Sam Edelman shoes, Nordstrom.



These luxe flats are comfortable enough for a day of sightseeing, but polished enough for dinner after dark. Pair them with a simple white dress and you're off.

The Denim Darling

Topshop jacket, Nordstrom.



Nothing makes a statement quite like an embellished piece of outerwear. If you love denim as much as we do, upgrade your average jean jacket for this topper in bloom.

Topshop jeans, Nordstrom.



Consider these the perfect pair of boyfriend jeans with a twist. When your jeans are embellished with a sequin flamingo and palm tree, how could you not be in a good mood?



The Glam Girl

Chelsea 28 dress, Nordstrom.



Slip into this refined midi dress for every occasion this spring. The scalloped detailing, open back, and mermaid silhouette make this number anything but a wallflower.

Charlotte Tilbury lipstick in Carina’s Love, Nordstrom.



Any glam girl knows that the perfect red lipstick takes every look to the next level. When the snow finally thaws, pair this fiery crimson shade with a clean complexion, bold brows, and a statement earring.

The Savvy Shopper

Treasure & Bond jacket, Nordstrom.



This jacket is ideal for spring's in-between weather. Cool mornings and brisk evenings are no problem with this layering piece that's under $120. Talk about a total score.

Topshop sweater, Nordstrom.



Add a pop of color to your wardrobe this spring with a bold yellow sweater. There are so many things to love about this piece — ruffled shoulders, bell sleeves, and a classically crisp waist-skimming hem.

The Accessories Aficionado

Rebecca Minkoff bag, Nordstrom.



This sleek white bag will go with just about anything in your closet this spring. Bonus: sophisticated woven detail make it suitable for any occasion — from Coachella to a day at the office.

Sam Edelman pumps, Nordstrom.



Denim pumps with crystal bumble bees. Need I say more?





This post is sponsored by Nordstrom.

Images: Unsplash; Nordstrom.