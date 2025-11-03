On Nov. 1, countless celebs attended the 2025 LACMA Art + Film Gala. The yearly fundraising event supports the Los Angeles-based museum’s initiatives — but for the fashion crowd, it’s basically the Met Gala of the West Coast.

Just a day after showing off their Halloween costumes, stars had to dress up yet again. This time, though, they traded the latex and face paint for cocktail attire. Take, for instance, Kaia Gerber, who attended the fancy affair (with her mom, BTW) in a fiery red sequined Gucci gown, or Demi Moore, whose sheer, flower-adorned dress dazzled under the lights. Naturally, the A-listers at the event paired their fancy ‘fits with equally stunning beauty looks.

Amidst all the perfectly executed cat eyes and slicked-back strands, a number of hair and makeup themes stood out. From throwback Y2K-inspired hairstyles to soft smoky shadow, draped blush, and one particular lipstick shade, keep scrolling for the biggest beauty trends spotted at the 2025 LACMA gala.

1. Temple Blush

The makeup girlies can agree that blush blindness is a thing of the past, but placement and color trends change long before you hit pan. According to a slew of celebs at the LACMA gala — including Demi Lovato, Abby Smidt, Jasmin Hekmat, Kitty Cash, and Izabel Goulart — the breakout look of the night was temple blush. Think of it as a more modern, wearable form of draped flush, with the majority of pigment just underneath and to the sides of the eyes.

2. Old Hollywood Hair

Old Hollywood hair is a classic for a reason. Elsa Hosk and Hannah Einbinder were among the stars rocking the elegant style, complete with voluminous waves, curled ends, and an off-center part.

3. Brick Lipstick

A bright red lip is a staple for this kind of event, but numerous celebs went for a specific shade: brick. Elle Fanning, Justine Lupe, Emma Roberts, and Bruna Marquezine each wore the muted earthy tone, proving it’s the ultimate dress-up hue that strikes the perfect balance between an understated nude and statement red.

4. Soft Smoky Eye

The grunge makeup resurgence is still going strong, but stars took a softer approach to the trend at the LACMA event via brown smoky eyeshadow. This sultry glam was spotted on Ariana Greenblatt, Devon Lee Carlson, and Tessa Thompson, all of whom brought the perfect amount of edge to the red carpet.

5. Y2K Hair

Other celebs referenced the early 2000s in their LACMA hair looks, channeling early-aughts pop princesses. Supermodel Alex Consani, for once, sported pin-straight strands parted down the middle. Meanwhile, Kim Petras wore a Y2K-style updo that served “Candy”-era Mandy Moore.