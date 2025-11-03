Polka dots have been experiencing a rebrand. The speckled pattern was formerly synonymous with retro fashion favored by vintage enthusiasts. Or Minnie Mouse. This year, however, the industry apparently collectively decided it was time to give the dotted look its stamp of approval.

Runways saw spots in all sizes and color combinations, while in real life, celebrities like Kylie Jenner, Dua Lipa, and Bella Hadid made “polka dot summer” trend. The pattern clearly has staying power and could overthrow animal prints, aka the print du jour, come 2026. Need proof? Elsa Hosk just wore the spotted look to a high-fashion gala and exemplified how it could also be risqué.

Elsa’s Polka Dot Dress

On Saturday, Nov. 1, Hollywood’s chicest flocked to the Los Angeles County Museum of Art for the annual LACMA Art + Film Gala. Stylish attendees included Elle Fanning, Demi Moore, Doja Cat, and Cynthia Erivo. While all of them were dressed to the nines, Hosk’s look stood out for its perfect balance of simplicity and spice.

Styled by Dani Michelle, she wore a white strapless gown from Ermanno Scervino covered in black polka dots. The floor-length number was fitted along the torso, before billowing into a flowy skirt. Apart from the unconventional print (not many dare to wear spots on red carpets), it also featured the most vertiginous slit I’ve ever seen. Fully flaunting one leg, the cut grazed past her hip and nearly up her waist. It was a skin-baring moment that rivaled Angelina Jolie’s own viral slitted gown.

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images

She Was Bejeweled

As always, Hosk managed to give her spicy look a veneer of elegance. And she accomplished just that by pairing the dress with black pointed-toe pumps from Aquazzura and the glitziest jewelry from Rahaminov Diamonds, including a floral diamond necklace and sparkly hoop-style earrings.

Monica Schipper/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Later that night, she was also spotted carrying a black clutch from Ahikoza, keeping to her sophisticated palette.

Kevin Winter Staff/Getty Images

Hosk knows that glam is just as crucial as what you’re wearing, so she made sure hers fit the glamorous vibe she was going for. That said, she opted for Old Hollywood style waves and barely there makeup.

Get your polka dots clothes at the ready. You’ll be seeing spots come next year.