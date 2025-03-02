On March 2, celebrities gathered at the Oscars to celebrate the year in film. Whether you’re watching the 97th Academy Awards for the fashion, the glam, or the show itself, you’ve got plenty to look forward to — right down to the stars’ manicures.

The Oscars is the most prestigious ceremony of awards season, after all — hence why A-listers show up to the red carpet in their very best. And if you enjoy looking for nail inspo, expect lots of eye candy. Though the affair typically calls for more traditional black tie fashion and beauty looks, celebs often go bolder with their manis.

At last year’s ceremony, A-listers adorned their fingertips in sheer polish and neutrals, but some wore eye-catching chrome, rhinestones, and metallic Frenchies. This time around, stars’ nails were just as varied. Just take the Wicked co-stars: Cynthia Erivo wore extra-long tips dripping in gold chrome and 3D effects, while Ariana Grande opted for a more traditional (and Glinda-coded) French manicure.

Keep scrolling for the Oscars’ best nail looks.

1 Cynthia Erivo’s Oz-Inspired Nails Getty Images/Jeff Kravitz / Contributor Erivo always serves with her red carpet manis, and the Oscars were no different. This time, her nails were an ode to Oz, featuring green, gold, and gilded accents. Her nail artist, Mycah Dior, used OPI products to hand sculpt every gild on her fingertips. The clock, too.

2 Ariana Grande’s French Tips Getty Images/Monica Schipper / Staff In a Glinda-style move, Grande wore a classic French tip, complete with a more pinkish (and Glinda-esque) base.

3 Lupita Nyong’o’s Pearl-Studded Mani Getty Images/Kevin Mazur / Contributor To round out her pearl motif, Lupita Nyong’o paired her Chanel dress and decorated bow with a manicure adorned with a pearl on each fingertip.

4 Doja Cat’s Translucent Nails Getty Images/ANGELA WEISS / Contributor Nail artist Saccia Livingston created a “clean girl” mani for Doja Cat using OPI’s Put it in Neutral polish, which served as an ideal contrast to her leopard-print gown.

5 Lisa’s Smoky Ombré Mani Getty Images/Savion Washington / Staff Lisa looked both sophisticated and edgy in her suit dress, and her mani was just as cool with its ombré-style design.

6 Selena Gomez’s Peach Mani Instagram/@tombachik Selena Gomez worked with her longtime manicurist Tom Bachik for her Oscars mani, which was a peachy champagne color. He mixed CND’s Rule Breaker and Silk Thread shellacs for the shimmery shade.

7 Da’Vine Joy Randolph’s Chrome Tips Getty Images/ANGELA WEISS / Contributor Oscar-winning actor Da’Vine Joy Randolph may have gone with an all-black gown and matching scarf, but she sported a molten mani with chromatic gold French tips.

8 Mindy Kaling’s Silver-Accented Nails Getty Images/Arturo Holmes / Staff To match her metallic gown and smoky eye, Mindy Kaling sported a neutral manicure accented with dainty swipes of sparkling silver.