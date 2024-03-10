On March 10, 2024, the world’s biggest stars arrived on the red carpet in celebration of the 96th annual Academy Awards.

It goes without saying that gorgeous gowns and stunning glam looks often garner the most attention from the fashion and beauty lovers of the world. That said, a stunning set of on-trend nails always serves as the chic icing on the cake.

This year, A-listers opted for timeless manicures (i.e. a total French tip obsession), though quite a few leading ladies went bold with their nail art looks.

1 Vanessa Hudgens’ Ombré Frenchies Christina House/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images Hudgens debuted her baby bump on the Academy Awards red carpet, looking timeless in a long-sleeved black gown. She paired the look with extra long, almond-shaped nails that featured a modern ombré twist to the classic French manicure.

2 Laverne Cox’s Gold Chrome Tips Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Matching her nails to the textured bodice of her gown, Cox’s nails featured gold chrome details instead of the more typical white French tips.

3 Eva Longoria’s Mannequin Manicure Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Longoria opted for a pink neutral nail polish shade on her square-shaped nails, formally tapping the rising “mannequin manicure” trend. More to come...