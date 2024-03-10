Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
On March 10, 2024, the world’s biggest stars arrived on the red carpet in celebration of the 96th annual Academy Awards.
It goes without saying that gorgeous gowns and stunning glam looks often garner the most attention from the fashion and beauty lovers of the world. That said, a stunning set of on-trend nails always serves as the chic icing on the cake.
This year, A-listers opted for timeless manicures (i.e. a total French tip obsession), though quite a few leading ladies went bold with their nail art looks.