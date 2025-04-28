In fashion, taking your style to the next level goes beyond experimenting with prints or colors — it’s all about playing with texture. And nail trends are taking notes. Enter: 3D nails, aka multidimensional textured designs that will (literally) make your manicure stand out.

3D nails can use acrylic, decals, charms, and appliques to give your manicure dimension. No matter what nail shape, color, or trend you’re wearing, you can give your fingertips that it girl factor simply by adding height.

Textured nails come in many degrees. Sightly raised stickers and decals are a more subtle approach. Pierced rings and jewels can instantly give your mani an edge. More elaborate appliques help embrace your inner maximalist. Plus, 3D accents are especially effective on short nails. While they add to the drama of a stiletto or coffin tip, they deliver some much-needed intrigue to minimal length, proving that your manicure can be practical and dramatic at the same time.

Need some inspo? Read on to see the countless ways you can interpret the ever-versatile 3D manicure trend. Get ready to screenshot.

1 Swirls Instagram/@nailsbyzola One of the hallmarks of 3D nail designs is the swirl. This trend is all over Pinterest for good reason — it’s cool, simple, and a little trippy. This set shows that it looks particularly chic on several accent nails as part of a maximalist mani.

2 Chrome Rings Instagram/gelbyifrah Like the 3D swirl, the chrome ring is a cool girl favorite. Either try little puddle-like circles in the middle of your nail or make them bigger to create an outline effect.

3 Simple Studs Instagram/@nailsbyzola The equivalent of a stud earring, simple studs are small but mighty. Clear or metallic rhinestones are the most popular, but any work. Pro tip: Use either gold or silver to match your jewelry, or opt for one that matches your base color.

4 Bubble Bath Nails Instagram/@nailartbyqueenie You’ve heard of soap nails? Take them to the next level with clear, 3D bubble effects for a standout design that’s also on the minimalist side.

5 Stars On Stars Instagram/@eriishizu Similar to the glow-in-the-dark stickers on the ceiling of your childhood bedroom, this starry set features slightly raised chrome shapes that make for a fun, celestial mani.

6 Confetti Nails Instagram/@nails_of_la This mani style uses multicolored rhinestones in different shapes to create a confetti effect on your nails. It’s one you can do on top of clear polish, a color base, or even on a French tip.

7 3D Cherries Instagram/@nails_of_la The cherry on top of any manicure these days is... a cherry detail. Take these from 2D to 3D for an added punch.

8 Textured Fruit Basket Instagram/@snfaithnails Don’t stop at cherries. Fruit nails are having a moment. Make them pop — literally — by adding 3D fruit elements. This set is perfect for summer.

9 Flowers Instagram/@pressed.byp With 3D appliques, florals might finally be groundbreaking for spring. This set pairs tropical flowers with rhinestones, studs, and textured French tips.

10 3D Insects Instagram/@gelbyifrah 3D detailing can make even the most unexpected design undeniably cool. Try a more edgy version of the butterfly nail or lean in and do a caterpillar. Pair this with your fruit nails for a nostalgic childhood reference.

11 Seashells Instagram/@snfaithnails Dreamy and delicate, this seashell design — made with clear, wavy 3D texture — is totally ethereal.

12 Birthday Nails Instagram/@gelbyifrah Need birthday manicure ideas? Go big or go home by getting 3D numbers on your nails. Matching birthday balloons are optional.