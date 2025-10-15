The Modern ’90s Pixie Cut Is The It-Girl Hair Trend For Fall 2025

Ah, the perennial transition to fall: the air gets crisper, hemlines get longer, and haircuts get shorter. This season, the ’90s pixie is the chop du jour — bold, chic, and packed with personality.

Once synonymous with Winona Ryder and Halle Berry, the cut is back with a modern twist. “The ’90s pixie was sharp and sleek, with short sides and a cropped back,” explains celebrity hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos. “Today’s version has more texture and movement. I’ll often leave the fringe a little longer, add layers, or soften the edges so it feels more relaxed.”

Post-summer, clients are looking to shed their sun-damaged ends — and they’re bringing in pixie inspo pics like Emma Chamberlain’s platinum fringe and Keke Palmer’s copper chop. “There’s a pixie for every hair type,” adds celebrity stylist Hayley Heckmann. “But they typically complement square, oval, and heart face shapes to emphasize the jawline and cheekbones.” Alongside the rise of micro bangs and French girl bobs, both stylists have also noticed more pixie experimentation in terms of color, texture, and overall shape.

“One misconception is that a pixie is only one style, when in fact it’s really versatile,” says Giannetos. “It’s helpful to use buzzwords like ‘textured,’ ‘soft fringe,’ or ‘choppy layers,’ but the most important thing is to describe how you want the cut to feel — whether that’s sleek, playful, or edgy— so your stylist can adapt it for you.”

Ready for the big chop? Ahead, five of the most on-trend takes on the ’90s pixie to screenshot before your next salon visit.

1 Platinum Pixie @emmachamberlain Sculpted bleach-blonde pixies are a Gen Z favorite, with stars like Emma Chamberlain, Iris Law, Delilah Belle Hamlin, and Dixie D’Amelio sporting the look. Sharp, choppy layers add a healthy dose of ’90s grunge to this futuristic cut. Keep the styling minimal with a strong-hold yet flexible product on the ends to maintain texture. What to ask for: An edgy platinum pixie with a textured top and choppy fringe.

2 Shaggy Pixie @mararoszak Emma Stone’s hairstylist describes this as the “whimsical” pixie — and it really does look ethereal. The shaggy layers embrace texture, movement, and a more relaxed vibe. With a soft, piecey fringe, it works especially well on thick, wavy hair. Use a dry texturizing spray to bring out the dimension and add volume without stiffness. What to ask for: A shaggy, layered pixie with soft edges and eyebrow-grazing bangs.

3 Curly Pixie @teyanataylor This pixie is all about letting your natural curls take the spotlight. The key here, according to Giannetos, is “leaving enough length for the curls to bounce naturally,” while tapering the sides and back to prevent bulk. Apply a curl cream and defining gel, then diffuse for that kiss curl effect. What to ask for: A tapered curly pixie with soft shaping on the sides and volume on top.

4 Side-Swept Pixie @rowanblanchard This pixie variation is trés chic. A deep side part paired with a sweeping bang and layers around the nape of the neck sculpturally frames the face. Rowan Blanchard’s version — complete with long pieces around the ear— is extremely Winona Ryder-in-Reality Bites coded. Style with a flat iron and finishing stick for the perfect flowy look. What to ask for: A sleek pixie with a deep part, long fringe, and ear-framing layers.