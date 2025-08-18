Keke Palmer’s Pre-Birthday Pixie Cut Is The Ultimate Virgo Power Move

If there’s ever a time to rock a pixie cut, it’s right before your birthday. Cutting your hair is the perfect way to shed the old and welcome the new, and it could be why Keke Palmer just gave herself the ultimate chop.

On August 17, the actor and singer took to Instagram to show off her new short strands with the caption, “My birthday is just around the corner,” along with a zodiac and heart emoji.

Palmer is turning 32 on August 26th, making her a Virgo. If anyone’s going to embrace a “new year, new me” mentality, it’s someone with this earth sign.

Keke Palmer’s Pixie Cut

The One of Them Days star’s pixie is a dramatic departure from the long, flowing waves she showed off on Instagram just a few days ago.

In recent months, she’s been hitting red carpets with plenty of length, but her new super short ‘do features piecey micro bangs and tapered sides, which Palmer revealed via selfies taken in her car (while rocking a Beyoncé as Foxxy Cleopatra shirt, no less). Other photos in her IG reveal showed her wearing a fur-trimmed jacket and big, black-framed glasses — proving that pixie cuts are as fierce as it gets.

Though her hair length has changed, Palmer’s still sporting the vibrant copper hue she’s had for a while now — a shade she really loves. In a July 8 interview with People, the actor said that having red hair is “way more fun” and that she’ll likely “never go back” to her old color.

It’s Not Her First Big Hair Change

If you feel like you’ve seen Palmer in a pixie before, you aren’t wrong. The actor has snipped her strands several times over the years, like when she wore a pixie cut to the ELLE Women in Music celebration in 2015 and again to a 2016 Pre-Grammy Gala.

As a true hair chameleon, she’s already worn “Ariel waves” and angsty side-swoop bangs in 2025 alone.

In the past, she’s rocked everything from blue highlights in Usher’s “Boyfriend” music video to bouncy bobs, natural curls, lengthy locks, glam high ponytails, and even a purple buzzcut circa 2017. One thing’s for sure: Palmer never shies away from a bold hair moment — and chances are, this won’t be her last big transformation.