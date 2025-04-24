These days, red carpets are history lessons. There are the archival pieces from decades past, rare designer samples, and references to iconic looks worn by even more iconic celebs. See also: Ayo Edebiri referencing Julia Roberts’ ’80s-era suits and Kim Kardashian’s Met Gala moment in a Marilyn Monroe dress.

Beauty is taking notes. But the pop girls are taking it one step further, nodding to specific beauty looks from the stars that came before them. And no one is a student of 2000s pop stars more than Addison Rae. Her latest reference? None other than Lindsay Lohan’s headline-making court case manicure from 2010.

Addison’s Album Announcement

Turns out, Rae has been teasing fans with her album release date since Coachella. On Sunday, April 2, Rae posted a picture from the music festival, waving a stick of palo santo while getting her makeup done, with the caption, “Cleansing your TL.”

With her hands facing the camera, you can see writing on her middle finger. This Easter egg was finally revealed on April 24 with her album announcement: The text says “JUNE 6,” which is the day her debut self-titled album, Addison, is coming out.

Her nail artist, Natalie Minerva, posted a close-up of her mani with the caption, “We kept this little Easter egg on @addisonraee’s nails from @coachella weekend 1 a secret until ALBUM ANNOUNCEMENT today (JUNE 6th!!!! Ahhhhh!!!!) ❤️ An ode to an iconic Lilo set 💅🏼”

She explained that it was a “more subtle version of the leopard print tie-dye Lilo court nails.” Rather than animal print, Rae’s pastel tips featured cloud-like tie-dye — and she wore a matching pedicure. Minerva used OPI’s Flex On The Beach, Stay Out All Bright, It’s A Boy, and Makeout-Side for the nostalgic look.

The Lindsay Lohan Reference

As if an album announcement-themed manicure wasn’t cool enough, the fact that it references Lindsay Lohan’s bold 2010 set that she wore in court takes it to a whole other iconic level. Of course, if you remember, Lohan’s nails made headlines for the less innocent text on her middle finger, which read “f*ck you.”

Getty Images/DAVID MCNEW / Pool

At the time, some speculated that she could be held in contempt of court (a phrase I only know thanks to Marissa Tomei in My Cousin Vinny) if it was interpreted as a message to the judge.

Lohan was quick to shut that down, tweeting that it was a joke she did with friends using a stencil. The stencil heard around the world.