Sure, Kylie Jenner exclusively wears jaw-dropping dresses on the regular, but never more so than during Paris Couture Week. Her ensembles — from ethereal Gaultier to feather-trimmed Valentino — practically rival the works of art strutting down runways. However, in this humble fashion girl’s opinion, Jenner’s best couture week looks are the ones inspired by wildlife — roaring felines, to be exact. Remember in 2023 when she waltzed into Schiaparelli’s show wearing a 3D lion head that covered her entire torso? The highly memed moment solidified the reality TV star’s status as a fashion vanguard.

For the 2025 Paris Haute Couture season, she channeled a similarly catty style, only this time it was a lot less lifelike and a whole lot spicier.

Kylie’s Sheer Leopard Dress

On Tuesday, Jan. 28, the Khy founder leaned into fashion’s animal print du jour in a minidress covered in leopard spots. Save for velvet strategically placed panels covering her breasts, the entire long-sleeved torso was spotted and see-through. The skirt, meanwhile, was a contrast in opacity and featured the same velvet fabric. Letting the leonine dress roar, Jenner completed the look with mules and little else.

If the dress looks familiar, that’s because it’s archival Alaïa. The sheer spotted style debuted on the designer’s Fall/Winter 1991 show in several iterations, including the catsuits and maxi versions Naomi Campbell, Iman, and big sis Kim Kardashian have worn through the decades.

Oh, and what show did she wear this to, you ask? None. She wore it for a sushi run in the French capital. Only Jenner would wear an Alaïa gown older than her to grab raw fish.

Meanwhile, In Chanel...

Earlier that day, the Sprinter founder sat front row at a show wearing the antithesis of the ostentatious maximalist print: quiet luxury by way of Chanel.

Tweed, aka the brand’s signature fabric, is the cornerstone of the stealth wealth aesthetic. Naturally, to attend Chanel’s runway, Jenner donned the label’s wares and gave the tweed skirt suit a saucy, skin-baring update. Instead of a traditional hip-grazing jacket and pencil skirt, she wore a cropped jacket and a pleated high-waist mini, both in white.

WWD/WWD/Getty Images

Even her accessorizing was unexpected. Wearing two of nearly everything, she layered chain belts, stacked bracelets, and rocked two black bags: one a slim crossbody and the other a boxy vanity. Because why carry one Chanel bag when you can carry two?

I’m employing this styling technique for my next outing.