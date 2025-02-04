When you think of Alicia Keys, the word “goddess” might be one of the first things that comes to mind. Over the years, the singer’s glam has become synonymous with a naturally radiant approach — and for the 2025 Grammys, she showed up with the ultimate goddess energy glow.

While Hollywood’s biggest night in music brings all kinds of inspo, the “Gramercy Park” singer’s radiant complexion is decidedly low-key — and very simple to recreate at home. The secret to nailing her look? A $26 primer. Read on for a full breakdown of Keys’ Grammys glow.

Alicia Keys’ Grammys Glam

Keys is an artist who loves to stay true to herself. So it makes sense that she and celebrity makeup artist Dotti used her eponymous brand Keys Soulcare — a line centered on self-care and affirmations as well as a natural radiance — for the big night.

To start, the MUA prepped her skin with the Let Me Glow Illuminating Serum in Golden Aura, a hydrating primer-meets-illuminator that helps create a warm luminosity to the complexion.

Once the base product was applied, Dotti next went in with the Like Skin 2-in-1 Concealer and Tint, which doubles as a spot concealer and buildable skin tint that delivers a dewy finish. She then added a burst of color with the Sheer Flush Cheek Tint in the deep warm wine shade, Undeniable.

The brand’s Soft Brow Gel was used on Keys’ arches for a fluffy, slightly sculpted effect. Then, the five-step routine was finalized by the addition of the crystal-infused cream highlighter, Gleam On Highlighting Balm, on both the face and body.

The “Goddess Energy” Aesthetic

To embody the goddess energy aesthetic, glowy skin is a must. Rather than following a specific routine, however, this trending aesthetic is all about nurturing your natural beauty and finding a ritual you feel confident and secure in.

Unlike other trends, this one relies entirely on your own taste. The key? Embrace your divine feminine energy, whether it’s by using a sun-drenched bronzer for added radiance or enhancing your glow with juicy skin care products.